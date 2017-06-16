Click to read the full story: NeNe Leakes lands rich Bravo deal for RHOA plus Bella Thorne on Scott Disick

NeNe Leakes didn’t mind having to wait a few seasons before returning to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta as that only made her price tag rise more as Phaedra Parks fell apart on the show.

After some very intense negotiations, Leakes will be earning more than $2 million for this upcoming season. This will include some sweet perks that will have her returning to her famous mantra “I’m rich, bitch!”

These perks include her getting the personal treatment she loved in the past so she can juggle personal engagement and any new shows she might be on. Ryan Murphy won’t be including her in anything after using her for Glee and The New Normal, so she’ll be looking for another producer who loves a ‘hot mess’ as Murphy as always said. Bravo will let her promote her HSN Clothing, SWAGG Boutique along with hosting Fashion Police on E!

Big news for fans of Bravo’s reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Wednesday, it was announced that Housewives alum NeNe Leakes would be officially returning to the show. Back in 2015, NeNe exited the weekly drama-filled show and proceeded to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry. In fact, the humorous star has since been a facet on E!’s show Fashion Police.

On Wednesday, Nene took to her Twitter to share the big news with her fans and followers. Alongside a photo of her holding up a drink and wearing a crown, NeNe captioned, “It’s been a long process, but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of [Real Housewives of Atlanta].”

NeNe Leakes, Twitter post:

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017

While NeNe is returning to RHOA, it has been reported that fellow cast member Phaedra Parks will not be on the 10th installment of the reality series. After she was caught spreading malicious sexual assault rumors about her costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, Phaedra’s career as a professional Housewife has supposedly come to an end.

Filming has begun, and you can be sure that NeNe has negotiated to be a central storyline with her return.

Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield are all expected to return full-time. Williams’ friend Shamea Morton will make appearances alongside Kim Zolciak.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Remember a few weeks back when 19-year-old former Disney actress Bella Thorne was spotted getting super close to troubled reality star Scott Disick? While their extremely short-lived fling may have lasted only a few days, people are still talking about the unexpected pairing. Inevitably, Bella decided to candidly address her run-in with Scott in Cannes in a brand-new interview with Complex magazine.

When asked how she met Scott, the Famous in Love star told the magazine, “I throw a lot of house parties and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party.’ I’m just like ‘Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.’ That’s how I met Scott – he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like ‘hi.’”

Later in her interview, Bella went on to explain exactly what was going on at the time Scott was photographed blatantly touching her chest. The star gushed, “Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini, and he tried to fix it for me, and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big – they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down.”

While the two seemed to have been enjoying each other’s company at the time, Bella claims that she just didn’t fit in with Scott’s hardcore partying lifestyle. Bella told Complex, “Scott is really nice, sweet and charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up…I just wasn’t down, I was like, ‘I got to leave.’” The star went on to elaborate, “We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that, and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Ever since she and Scott abruptly ended their flirtation, Bella has been getting close to her ex-boyfriend, actor Greg Sulkin.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he’ll release an unedited version of his controversial interview with Megyn Kelly set to air Sunday on NBC.

Jones said on his Infowars website that the full interview he recorded will counter Kelly’s upcoming report, which he labeled a “fraud.”

The site touted the interview’s availability Thursday night, but it was not online after midnight EST.

The Infowars host posted a video online, along with a teaser clip, around 8:45 p.m. and claimed he would be posting the full tape on the conspiracy website later in the evening.

“I’ve never done this in 22 years, I’ve never recorded another journalist, but I knew it was a fraud, that it was a lie,” Jones said in the video, recalling how Kelly approached him about the interview.

“God, she was like, ‘I want to get steaks with you, I’m obsessed with you, oh my God,’ wiggling around in her seat. It was all crap,” he explained. “I knew it was all a lie. I said Sandy Hook happened, and she wouldn’t even put it in the promo pieces. So we’re going to release, oh yea, we’re going to release the pre-interview. And then when they put their fraud out on Sunday — which I’ve asked them not to air because they’re misrepresenting who I am and saying I’m as bad as Saddam Hussein, or Jeffrey Dahmer, or Charles Manson — we’ve got the whole interviews here…We’ve got it all…It’s all going to come out.”

The clip that accompanied Jones’ tweet featured a short audio recording of Kelly, seemingly assuring the 43-year-old that her questions wouldn’t be tough.

“All I can do is give you my word and I don’t double-cross,” she can be heard saying at one point.

“My goal is for your listeners and the left — you know, who will be watching some on NBC — to say, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting,” she adds. “It’s not going to be some gotcha hit piece, I promise you that.”

Kelly and NBC have been getting blasted by families affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, with several victims’ parents writing letters to the network — urging them to scrap the interview — due to Jones’ prior beliefs that the shooting was staged.

“What I think we’re doing is journalism,” Kelly has previously said about the exchange, which is currently set to air on her new NBC show, “Sunday Night.”

“The bottom line is that while it’s not always popular, it’s important.”

Jones, who has since admitted that the Sandy Hook shooting was real, said in his preview video on Thursday that Kelly and NBC took his words out of context and edited his interview to make it seem like he still was on the fence about the subject.

“You’re gonna hear what I actually said,” Jones claimed. “Like when it cuts, and I’m sitting there and they go, ‘Oh, you don’t think Sandy Hook happened.’ And I go, ‘Yea! Well, you don’t care about dead Iraqi kids!’ I’m [really] like, ‘Hey, they did fake babies in incubators, they did fake dead kids, that’s why we have to question this. I don’t hate the families. We question everything.’”

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A backlash greeted NBC’s decision to book Jones, who has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at an elementary school in Newton, Connecticut, was a hoax.

Sources close to Jones have commented that he has been using the NBC to his advantage and threatening to leak the full interview and then not doing it is nothing new for the conspiracy theorist.

“With Alex, it’s not about getting the truth out. It’s all about exploiting every opportunity to line his pockets any way he can,” the source, commented. “Fifteen years ago, he was more about the truth, but once he realized how to make easy money, he suddenly didn’t care about selling out.”

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Jurors who have appeared stressed and even angry seemed more upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia Thursday night than on previous nights, despite enduring another marathon session.

The sequestered jurors had deliberated about 30 hours before telling Judge Steven O’Neill earlier Thursday that they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts against the 79-year-old comedian. The judge told them to try again for a verdict.

As the jurors left for the day, O’Neill heaped praise on them, thanking them for their dedication and the sacrifice they’ve made being 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home in the Pittsburgh area.

“I want to reiterate how proud I am of each and every one of you,” O’Neill said as he sent the jury back to the hotel. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you’ve done.”

They will get back to it Friday morning.

Cosby is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Each count carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if Cosby is convicted.

Cosby’s lawyer said he and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.

The jury of seven men and five women have deliberated for nearly 40 hours since getting the case Monday.

Cosby’s spokesman said the impasse showed that jurors doubted Constand’s story.

“They’re conflicted about the inconsistencies in Ms. Constand’s testimony,” spokesman Andrew Wyatt said. “And they’re hearing Mr. C.’s testimony, and he’s extremely truthful. And that’s created this doubt.”

Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, said only that the “jury is apparently working very hard.” The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but this was the only case to result in criminal charges.

The jury must come to a unanimous decision to convict or acquit. If the panel can’t break the deadlock, the judge could declare a hung jury and a mistrial. In that case, prosecutors would get four months to decide whether they want to retry the TV star or drop the charges.

The case has already helped demolish his image as America’s Dad, cultivated during his eight-year run as kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-rated “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s and ’90s.

The families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre have sent a legal letter to NBC News chairman Andy Lack urging him not to broadcast Megyn Kelly‘s interview with controversial InfoWars host Alex Jones.

The letter, from the law firm Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder who represent several of the families who lost loved ones in the 2012 tragedy, reads, “Airing Ms. Kelly’s interview implicitly endorses the notion that Mr. Jones’ lies are actually “claims” that are worthy of serious debate; and in doing so it exponentially enhances the suffering and distress of our clients. For that NBC is responsible.

“We urge you to consider the ethical and legal ramifications of broadcasting this interview to millions of Americans. By now, it should be clear to NBC that airing the interview will cause serious emotional distress to dozens of Sandy Hook families. ”

Describing the pain the families still suffer, the letter states, “Parents have marked their children’s seventh, eighth, and ninth birthdays not with wonder and joyful chaos, but with the most profound loneliness this world knows. Erica Lafferty walked through a graveyard in her wedding dress and veil so that she could feel close to her mother, Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung – a woman who died trying to protect other parents’ children.

“Then there are all the other days; regular Thursdays like this one where a sound or a smell can transform the unrelenting ache of grief into intense, physical pain. Surely, we can agree that these families have suffered enough already and that they will continue to suffer enough to last several lifetimes.

“Which is why we cannot fathom – from a moral, ethical or legal standpoint – NBC’s decision to amplify the voice of a man who has made a living debasing that suffering and smearing our clients’ names.

“Over the last few years, Alex Jones has weaponized his radio show to publish false and defamatory statements about our clients: chief among them that they are actors perpetrating a massive fraud on the American public by faking the deaths of their loved ones.

“NBC is not responsible for the harassment and abuse Alex Jones has cruelly visited on our clients. But, by choosing to air his interview with Ms. Kelly – at all, let alone at prime time on Father’s Day – NBC has tendered its good name and considerable influence to provide Mr. Jones with something he has never enjoyed: legitimacy.

“This decision may be driven by the simple urge to gain an edge in a well-publicized ratings war, but it has devastating human consequences as well.”

The letter was sent on behalf of Mark and Jacqueline Barden, who lost their 7-year-old son Daniel, Hannah D’Avino, the sister of Sandy Hook teacher Rachel D’Avino, Nicole and Ian Hockley whose son Dylan, 6, was killed.

They also speak for Erica Lafferty who lost her mother Dawn, the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary, Veronique Pozner, the mother of Noah, 6, who was killed, the family of Victoria Soto, a first-grade teacher who died trying to shield her first-graders, and Francine and David Wheeler who lost their son Benjamin, 6.

