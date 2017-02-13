Click to read the full story: Myles Garrett gives Dallas Cowboys a video idea

Myles Garrett Jokingly Begs Cowboys to Trade Up and Draft Him No. 1 Overall

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is widely expected to have his name called first during the 2017 NFL Draft. The only problem is, the first pick belongs to the Cleveland Browns, so Garrett’s career will be over before it even begins.



With that in mind, Myles made a playful request to his hometown Dallas Cowboys during an interview session at the College Football Awards back in December. The video, which was released Friday shows Garrett asking Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett to make a trade happen to keep him in Dallas.

“All right, I’m speaking to you, Jerry,” said Garrett with a big smile. “Mr. Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I would love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen.”

Not surprisingly, the video, which was “100 percent supposed to be fun,” has received quite a lot of attention.

“It was supposed to be pretty much a joke and not taken too seriously,” said Garrett Saturday ahead of the Lombardi Award ceremony, which is given annually to the best college lineman or linebacker. “It kind of got blown up…Take a joke, people.”

The producer of the video also came to Garrett’s defense, affirming the light-hearted mood of the shoot.

“He was definitely having fun and was in a playful mood,” said the producer of the now-infamous video. “One of the questions right before that was about his interest in dinosaurs. That’s what we do. We get fun little nuggets. It was 100 percent supposed to be fun. He was just having fun. He knew I worked for ESPN and that I was videoing him.”

At this point, you may be wondering why this is even an issue. Well, Garrett is right to try and defend the video. How would you feel if you were in the Browns front office, considering using the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on this guy, and he’s making a public plea to play for the Dallas Cowboys? Wouldn’t that make you reconsider your choice? Does he even want to play for us, or would drafting him just lead to more issue that our franchise certainly does not need right now?

While no one actually wants to play for the Browns, Garrett issued a separate statement affirming that he would “definitely” like to play for the Browns.

“People might say, oh they’re this, they’re that, or I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of pointed toward Cleveland,” said Garrett. “It doesn’t matter to me. I’ll play wherever they put me. It’s about your mindset you go into it. If you go in there with a mindset that you’re going to turn things around, you can make that contagious and people start to believe in it, then you can turn it into a winning program wherever you go.”

Of course, I’ve never played for the Browns, but I imagine the organization crushes that attitude relatively quickly.

“I want to go No. 1, whoever that is. If that’s Cleveland, I have no problem going up there and playing with them. I’m going to love whatever team and organization that I’m a part of.”

While the Browns desperately need a quarterback, I don’t think they would have any reason to go for the 36-year-old Tony Romo, especially in exchange for the top pick. Garrett will likely be playing for the Browns come September, and if he can actually turn that franchise around, then more power to him.

