Movies with the most Oscar wins
The 88th Academy Awards will be here in less than two weeks so rather than bore you with odds on which films of 2016 will most likely win; we thought we show you which films have won the most Oscars from the beginning of time. Or, at least, the time when the Academy Awards started last century.
Some films receive all the Oscar hype and anticipation, but can’t seem to turn speculation into a win. Others receive abundant nominations and take home nearly every available trophy.
In case you’ve forgotten, here’s the short list of the most popular Oscar categories and who’s nominated, then you get on to a little history lesson.
BEST PICTURE
The Big Short
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
PERFORMANCE AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bryan Cranston in Trumbo
Matt Damon in The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant
Michael Fassbender in Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl
PERFORMANCE AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Christian Bale in The Big Short
Tom Hardy in The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo in Spotlight
Mark Rylance in Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone in Creed
PERFORMANCE AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett in Carol
Brie Larson in Room
Jennifer Lawrence in Joy
Charlotte Rampling in 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn
PERFORMANCE AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jennifer Jason Leigh in The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara in Carol
Rachel McAdams in Spotlight
Alicia Vikander in The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet in Steve Jobs
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Big Short Charles Randolph and Adam McKay
Brooklyn Nick Hornby
Carol Phyllis Nagy
The Martian Drew Goddard
Room Emma Donoghue
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bridge of Spies Matt Charman and Ethan Coen & Joel Coen
Ex Machina Alex Garland
Inside Out Screenplay Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley; Original story Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen
Spotlight Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy
Straight Outta Compton Screenplay Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Story S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus and Andrea Berloff
The most celebrated Academy Award recipients are the pictures that have swept the awards, having been nominated for several and winning most. With the 88th Academy Awards fast approaching, our friends at Pretty Famous took a look at the films that have won the most Oscars over the years. To do this, we first looked at the films that won the most Oscars and broke ties based on the number of nominations. We sorted this list from fewest to most wins. You may think our addition is off, but there are some films that tied so there will be a few with the same number.
#35. A Man for All Seasons
Oscar Wins: 6
Oscar Nominations: 8
Release Year: 1966
Winning six out of the eight Oscars it was nominated for, “A Man for All Seasons” came about in the era of religious, historical films (think “The Ten Commandments” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told“), telling the story of Sir Thomas More and his support of King Henry VIII in the face of the Pope. Best picture, actor and director were a few of the awards won by this epic film for all seasons.
#35. An American in Paris
Oscar Wins: 6
Oscar Nominations: 8
Release Year: 1951
Gene Kelly is perhaps best known for “Singin’ in the Rain,” but “An American in Paris” remains one of the actor-dancer’s Oscar-winning best. In the film, he plays ex-soldier-turned artist Jerry Mulligan who, while staying in Paris, falls in love with two women: A free-spirited French woman and a rich art collecting heiress.
Dance numbers were choreographed by Kelly, and the score, by the Gershwins, helped win the picture six Oscars.
