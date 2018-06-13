Click to read the full story: Movie Themed Slots Rage Continues

When it comes to diversity in theme slots, there are countless versions. From garden bugs related slots like Beetle Mania to space travel like Golden Planet, you can find them all.

The first gambling machines were pretty simple. Back then, they cared more about having simple symbols and rules that were easy to follow. From 1900 to 2000, slots were just simple gambling games that occupied most areas in every casino. Just put your coin in and go.

From Dusk Till Dawn a big hit for Novomatic

From Dusk Till Dawn by Novomatic

However, in the last few years, slot machines started to use movie themed versions. There are actually many movies that have been licensed into a slot machine. Some of them are: King Kong, Iron Man, Gladiator, The Avengers, The X-Men, Batman and many more. In fact, Novomatic just released a slot that is inspired by the well known movie called From Dusk Till Dawn. In case you missed it, this movie appeared in 1996 and stars George Clooney. Saying something about their success, this movie got the MTV Movie Award for “Best Breakthrough Performance” “Best Actor” and “Best Horror Film”.

Moreover, this movie managed to give a western feeling to the horror genre, and the soundtrack was one of the reasons. The songs played features Texas blues, such as Stevie Ray, Jimmie Vaughan and ZZ Top.

George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino in From Dusk Till Dawn

On the topic of sequels, they did make two more movies; From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money and From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter. In addition, only Danny Trejo appeared in all three. Also, at the end of 2010, they announced that a forth film will be launched.

In Brief

While old slots are good for being the starting point for every gambling machine, but today, movie theme slots are still very much in vogue. Moreover, through this new concept they feel more original, therefore, there is more fun playing them.

