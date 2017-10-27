Click to read the full story: Mouth watering whole food Halloween breakfast healthy ideas

You may have heard that breakfast is the “most important meal of the day.” Whether that is true or not, several studies show that eating a nutritious breakfast, especially one with protein, keeps you feeling full throughout the day, so you don’t overeat. Breakfast around Halloween might have you thinking of some way to add some pumpkin or other Halloween-themed food to your morning meal.

Keeping with a whole food eating program may limit your choices if you are planning on adding a spooky motif to breakfast. However, with a little creativity, you can turn nutritious and delicious whole foods into Halloween breakfast creations that get even the most jaded holiday celebrator into the spirit.

Check out all of our Halloween inspired whole food healthy ideas so you can indulge in all those tasty treats and drinks you’d normally have to decline.

Eggs, Eggs and More Eggs

Eggs are a whole food. While some whole fooders avoid eggs, many accept this perfect protein source as a versatile and healthy alternative to processed breakfast foods. Eggs can be scrambled, poached, fried or hard-boiled, made into omelets with other healthy whole foods, and are universally loved.

To add a Halloween touch to eggs, purchase some Halloween cookie cutters. In the shapes of witches’ hats, gravestones, ghosts, spiders and bats, coffins and pumpkins, vampires and monsters, Halloween cookie cutters provide molds for shaping fried or scrambled eggs.

You can alternately drizzle a combination of mashed cherries, zucchini noodles, and cranberry sauce to create blood and guts as a Halloween garnish to any egg-based entrée.

Bring on the Meat

Bacon, pork, and ham are traditional breakfast meats. They can be arranged and carved to form a scary skeleton. Sliced pork and ham can be carved out in the classic form of a tombstone, and you can use whole food-friendly cranberry sauce, maple syrup, honey or cherry juice to write a chilling or funny epitaph.

Don’t Forget the Pancakes

Pancakes made with almond or coconut flour instead of all-purpose flour can be made with mashed pumpkin as an ingredient. Alternately, you can spread pumpkin purée over your whole food-compliant pancakes, and then drizzle them with delicious maple syrup.

Form your pancakes in the shape of a human head and wrap with bacon to make a mummy’s head with egg white halves for eyes and chopped onion “teeth” for the mouth.

Here’s a recipe that is a fun ‘gross out’ pancake breakfast that is absolutely scrumptious!

Bloody Pancakes For Halloween Breakfast

Ingredients

Buttermilk Pancakes:

1½ cups flour

3 tbs sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

4 oz melted unsalted butter

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1¼ cups buttermilk

“Bloody” Chocolate Covered Strawberry Syrup:

16 oz container of frozen strawberries in their own juice (defrosted)

½ cup sugar

2 tbs corn starch

1 tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate syrup (about 2-3 tbs)

Instructions

1. Pancakes:

2. Whisk you wet pancake ingredients until combined. Whisk in your dry ingredients and let the batter stand

for about 10 minutes. This is a good time to preheat your cooking pan. Cook the pancakes, in your preheated pan, for about a minute or two on each side. Check the pancakes by pressing lightly in the

center, if its firm the pancakes are done.

3. Syrup:

4. Mix cornstarch and sugar until combined. In a medium sauce pot, add the strawberries with the juice (still

cold) and sprinkle with the sugar mixture. Mix well until all evenly combined.

5. Cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

6. Using a hand blender, blend the strawberries into a puree (or run it through a food processor). Strain the mixture through a fine strainer to remove as much seeds as possible.

7. Mix in the chocolate syrup slowly, while stirring, until the desired color is reached.

How About a Breakfast Smoothie?

Replace the milk that is often present in smoothies with ice and your favorite frozen fruits. Add a little water and don’t forget mashed pumpkin for Halloween flavor. Pumpkin flavored smoothies can be frozen in ice cube trays, and you can simply plop your frozen pumpkin cubes into any beverage you drink at breakfast for a simple and fast Halloween touch.

The post Mouth watering whole food Halloween breakfast healthy ideas appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner