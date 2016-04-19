Click to read the full story: Monica taking off Shannon Brown ring and Kylie Jenners lips disappoint

Monica is trying a ‘ringless’ look leading many to believe she’s booted Shannon Brown out the door. More men have come forth about Afrika Bambaataa sexually abusing them, and Kylie Jenner’s lip gloss is falling flat for customers.

Monica and Shannon Brown Split UP?

It looks like that could be the case. Remember we told you about the cheating rumors and how Monica responded speaking only about her kids and not mentioning Shannon? Well, the divorce rumors have picked up steam now that she has been spotted without her wedding ring, and Shannon has reportedly unfollowed her on IG.

I don’t know about you, but a friend unfollowing me on social media makes me feel a certain kind of way. So if my significant other did that, it’s because things are not going too well between us.

Rumors have it that the two are currently separated because of Shannon’s cheating. Along with the absence of Monica’s ring and his noticeable absence from her social media, they don’t seem to be working that hard to hide any issues. She even said herself that she doesn’t talk about her problems mainly because she is “too busy.”

Whatever is going on, the couple is mum on the situation. But as we all know that can only last for so long. Eventually, someone is going to spill the beans.

Afrika Bambaataa A Child Molester?

The hip-hop legend has come under fire recently after being accused of child molestation. According to Hassan Campbell, he was sexually abused by the star when he was just a young boy back in the 1980’s. He told the New York Daily News,

“He is a pervert… He likes little boys.”

Campbell is one of the several men who have come forward with their stories of molestation by Bambaataa. Word of the accusations first broke when Ronald Savage, a former music industry exec and an activist for the Democratic Party, told his story of sexual abuse by the rapper. The incident affected him deeply and left lasting emotional wounds. After hearing his story, another alleged victim says he knows Savage is telling the truth. He chose to remain anonymous.

“I know what Ronald Savage is saying is true because he did it to me… I have never spoken to anybody about this, and when I did, I said ‘Holy shit, they finally caught up to him.'”

The stories are all over the place, and the situation is definitely a bad look. So what does the accused have to say about the accusations? Well the Zulu Nation, an international hip hop organization founded by Bambaataa in the 1970’s, vehemently denies the claims. They take it a step further by saying the whole ordeal is a conspiracy to “discredit and destroy the organization.”

Since the initial report last week, three more men have come forward saying Bambaataa violated them with graphic details of their accounts. Campbell claims that the rapper even contacted him months ago (after Campbell posted a video about the abuse on YouTube) promising Bambaataa to release an official statement admitting to the deeds. But according to Campbell, “He never did any of those things.”

There is so much to this story. We’ll see how it all plays out.

Kylie Jenner New Lip Gloss Falls Flat…Customers Mad

You can’t have it all, even when you are a member of a family that seems to have it all. Kylie Jenner is known for having her hands in many endeavors (her mother taught her well), but her latest venture seems isn’t going over so well with customers.

Over the weekend, people who bought her new Lip Kit took to social media to voice their collective disappointment with the product, namely the packaging. One makeup artist, Jeffree Satr, posted a picture of what he received and it ain’t pretty.

“So I got the new @kyliecosmetics lip glosses…. SO disappointed in this product. That wand is unacceptable.”

He was not alone. Another customer posted what they received, and her picture was worse than his. In the face of the backlash, Kylie took time out of her busy Coachella schedule to address the unrest rising amongst her Lip Kit purchasers.

“So good or bad, I love hearing your feedback. When I saw the problem with my lip gloss brushes I stopped all production and changed it.”

Well, you know what they say about new things; when you don’t get it right the first time, try again. I am sure she will correct the problem and be back on top in no time. Kris Jenner taught her better than that.

