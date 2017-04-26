Click to read the full story: Miranda Frigon talks ‘Supernatural’ Brenna Dobbs and Aurora Teagarden

Miranda Frigon is one of those Supernatural guest actors who has been on the show twice; for Miranda, she was on Season 6’s Unforgiven, and most recently, she was Mrs. Foster in Ladies Drink Free. Heartland fans will also recognize Miranda as Janice Wayne.

You’ve appeared in two episodes of Supernatural. What was your favorite scene/memory from both of them?

My favorite memory from Season 6 as Brenna Dobbs was at the end of the episode, we were filming inside a large warehouse, and Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were both trapped, tied up in some type of thick spider webbing (but really it was like cotton) and they had to pretend they couldn’t move even though it was really easy to get out of.

We shot late into the night, and Jared and Jensen were non-stop with the jokes and banter. It was tough to film such an intense scene when you’re delirious and laughing so hard in between every take, but it’s also the best feeling in the world.

The season 11 “Ladies drink free” episode was a super quick shoot for me, but I loved being back working with the guys again. No surprise that 5yrs later they were still up to their jokes and banter.

What did you enjoy most about being on Supernatural?

I love working on Supernatural because you truly get to play make believe on that show. The circumstances of the episodes are so out there and often terrifying, but it’s a dream for actors to drown themselves in that world of imagination. The absolute best part of working on Supernatural has to be Jensen and Jared though. Best male leads I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. It is so rare to find lead actors that are so humble and kind and treat everyone like they are a friend.

They are kind, respectful and they have you laughing your ass off the entire time. Was great to see them again and get updates on their growing families.

How did you get into acting?

My mother was the costume designer at my ballet school when I was young. At eight years old, I had just finished my ballet class and saw that someone had posted a flyer saying they were looking for cute kids to audition for toy commercials. I thought, “hey I think I’m pretty cute” :) so I ran into my mom’s office and begged her to take me. She finally said yes, I auditioned and out of 125 kids I booked the job. It was for a commercial for a type of Lego called “Zaks.” After that, the producers would call me every time they had auditions, and I booked like 5 commercials in a row. After the first one though, I knew that this was what I was meant to be doing.

What do you enjoy most about being an actress?

Telling stories of course! Since I was a kid, I loved to tell long exaggerated stories, making people laugh and putting on shows for my parents or really anyone who would want to watch. I loved making people feel something by bringing them into a moment with me. Being an actress was truly my calling. When people come home from work, and they are stressed and tired and worried about this or that…they turn on their TV and boom, there I am! I get to entertain them, tell them a story, and take them out of their head for a while. It’s the greatest job in the world.

Photo: Twitter

Any upcoming projects you’d like to share?

My most current projects are the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movie series on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries (wow that was a mouthful of words!). We have shot 6 movies so far, and there are many more to come! Our 6th one “A Fool and His Honey” will be airing sometime in May. Not sure of the exact date yet but it should be somewhere on-line.

By: Carol