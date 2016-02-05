Click to read the full story: Miley Cyrus ready to lick Christina Aguilera’s button & Chris ready to Rock white Oscars

After having superstars Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the key advisor role, NBC’s The Voice had some big shoes to fill when casting their upcoming season’s advisor. Fortunately, it appears they were able to do so, as it has now been confirmed that singer Miley Cyrus will be taking on the position.

On Wednesday Miley posted a picture to her Instagram where she is seen almost licking one of the judge’s red buttons on The Voice stage. Miley revealed that it just so happened to be Christina Aguilera’s button as she playfully captioned the shot, “Lickin [Xtina] buttonz! [NBC The Voice] #keyadvisor #season10.”

Miley Cyrus, Instagram post:

Just as in previous seasons, Miley will be tasked with mentoring members from each of the four teams – which this season are being led by Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams. Based on the show’s established set-up, Miley will most likely be seen with the contestants as they prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

Paul Telegdy, the NBC entertainment president for alterative and late night programming, released a statement about casting Miley, explaining, “When Miley speaks everyone pays attention. Our artists are very lucky to have the benefit of her instincts and wisdom. Our viewers will be treated to an inside look at one of the brightest minds in the music and the entertainment industry who is at the forefront of pop culture.”

So while season 9 coach Gwen Stefani’s outfits were always daring (and sometimes questionable), I think viewers are in for some even more interesting outfits now that Miley has joined The Voice crew.

With all of the “#OscarsSoWhite” controversy surrounding the completely Caucasian group of Oscarnominees that are up for the major awards this year, it is no surprise that host Chris Rock is capitalizing on all of the additional publicity surrounding the upcoming show.

In the latest issue of Essence magazine Chris opens up about the lack of diversity within the nominees, as well as the fundamental race issues that are still very much prevalent in the entertainment industry today.

Chris, 50, tells the magazine, “I’ve never done a movie, any movie, the silliest movie, where someone, some studio person hasn’t gone ‘does the girl have to be Black?’ It happens every time.”

Chris went on to complain about the ample publicity that actress Jennifer Lawrence received when she penned her open letter about unequal pay in Hollywood based on gender. Chris explained that black actresses are facing even more injustices in terms of treatment, opportunity and compensation. He said, “Talk to Gabrielle Union. If you want to hear stories, talk to Nia Long, talk to Kerry Washington. They would love to get to Jennifer Lawrence’s place, or just be treated with the same amount of respect. Black women are the least represented on-screen. They just are. You can go see a lot of movies, and there’s not one black woman in there with, like, a real part. It’s a real, real, real problem.”

Despite multiple members of the black community calling on Chris to step down from his hosting duties, Chris has decided to go forward with the job. However, reports claim that he will address the racial controversy head-on during the broadcasted show.

