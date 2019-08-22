Click to read the full story: Miley Cyrus has her say, why Liam Hemsworth divorced so fast, Kodak Black

Miley Cyrus received plenty of support from her friends and fans after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth after just seven months. Of course, they’ve been on again, off again for a decade now, but Cyrus took to Twitter to answer all those ‘cheating’ rumors that surfaced. Friends loudly supporting her include, Madonna, Shailene Woodley, Lily Aldridge along with Juicy J.

The singer quickly denied rumors Thursday that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In a stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded : “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

It was in a series of 11 tweets along with quite the memo on Instagram Thursday, in which Cyrus unveiled that she’s now choosing to leave behind a “previous life” of bad behavior. This included cheating and some career lows in her wake.

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding:

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!” Madonna wrote in the comments section of Cyrus’ Instagram post.

Actress Shailene Woodley and model Lily Aldridge were among those who left red heart emojis, and Cyrus’ sister Brandi wrote, “Proud of you sissy!”

Rapper Juicy J also commented, “We love you Miley stay strong,” and Bella Thorne wrote, “I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact.”

Cyrus’ message contained many revelations from her early years including a history of infidelity in past relationships. “I f—ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” she wrote.

In addition, she recalled moments in her personal life that greatly affected her career. “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong,” Cyrus tweeted, referring to her canceled clothing line with the retailer.

“I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” she said of a role in the animated film series starring Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler.

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked,” she said of the music video for her song “Wrecking Ball.”

Lastly, Cyrus added, “There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married so this should be a rather easy divorce, but a ‘source’ close to Cyrus said she was surprised by Liam going for a divorce so quickly, but she will survive and move on with her new healthier life.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split happened on Aug. 10 when her rep said in a statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The two met in 2009 on the film “The Last Song,” and had quite the rocky on and off relationship for many years before he proposed to her in 2012. The relationship ended a year later while Cyrus took time to separate herself from her Hannah Montana Disney self, and they got back together in 2015. The married on December 2018 at a small ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee.

Hemsworth has kept a rather low profile in Australia (basically being photographed in his skin tight surfer suit) while Cyrus has been spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter several times in Los Angeles and during their intimate Italian getaway.

Liam Hemsworth Steps Up On Why He’s Divorcing Miley Cyrus

People were both shocked and not so shocked when Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from wife Miley Cyrus on Wednesday after just seven months of marriage. He put out the usual Instagram post stating he wishes nothing but the best for Cyrus and want to deal with this situation in private.

Of course, sources ‘close to the actor’ always say that things are far more complicated than a social media posting can convey. According to this ‘source,’ Hemsworth felt it was time for both he and Cyrus to end things and move on with their lives.

“Liam’s decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work,” the source said. “They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh.”

Hemsworth finally came to terms that it was “time to move,” and family members, including brother Chris Hemsworth, have been very supportive. In face, the two have been seen surfing together in Australia. The family has been praying for this day to come and are relieved it has finally come.

“At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn’t want to drag it out publicly,” adds the insider. “He decided it was all too much.”

It definitely has gotten intense: In addition to people speculating over the song Cyrus released that seems to be about their breakup, “Slide Away,” there have been rumors about infidelity, partying, and fighting being reasons the two of them drifted apart. The gossip has only grown since Cyrus was seen kissing her longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex, in Italy. Cyrus took to Twitter on Thursday, August 22, to shut down rumors there was cheating on her end.

Ironically, Miley’s father and godmother, Dolly Parton, were always concerned about Liam Hemsworth’s smoking so much pot around her after she had stopped. Seems that both families are getting what they want now.

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charges

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

Black entered the change of plea in a Miami federal court. Prosecutors charged him with crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black, 22, was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

When U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno asked Black why he needed so many weapons, he shrugged and said he needed them for “protection.” In a previous hearing, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, said the rapper faced threats from gangs and other rivals.

Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.

He has been in federal custody since he was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents. Authorities are still investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival, one of which involved a property owned by President Donald Trump.

Moreno previously denied Black’s request for bond, ruling that he was a danger to the community.

The rapper, known for the singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” could face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13.

Sarah Sanders Goes To Fox News

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Keira Knightley Sleep Training For “Official Secrets”

Keira Knightley’s edginess while playing a real-life Iraq War whistle-blower in the political thriller “Official Secrets” wasn’t all an act. The decision to sleep train her 3-year-old daughter during filming meant she wasn’t faking it when it came to the emotional side of the role.

“I felt very on edge, but for different reasons. So I used it all,” Knightley joked during a recent interview.

It’s not a method she’d recommend to her fellow thespians.

“Any actresses out there, do not move the child from the cot to the bed when you’re just about to play a lead role in a film that has a lot of words in it because remembering them is quite tricky,” Knightley said.

The actress had a lot of important lines playing Katharine Gun, a translator at the British government’s communications headquarters in the early 2000s. While there, Gun leaked a confidential United States National Security Agency email exposing illegal activities to a British newspaper.

The memo proved that the U.K. and U.S. governments were in collusion over spying on countries that were wavering in their support for the war. After the information hit the front pages of newspapers, Gun confessed and was subsequently arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act.

Knightley admits that despite being a politically engaged 18-year-old at the time of the Iraq War, she had no memory of Gun’s extraordinary story.

“I was sort of fascinated that either I’d forgotten, or I’d never known about Katharine Gun and I’d never known about this memo. So I felt like, you know, just as far as kind of a historical piece in sort of shedding light on that, the lead up to that conflict, I thought it was a very important story to tell.”

The film traces Gun’s arrest and landmark criminal trial and Knightley said she was most concerned with accurately depicting Gun’s actions.

“When you meet Katharine, her point of view is absolutely clear and you know my job in this was telling this story from her point of view completely,” Knightley said.

This was an immense challenge: Gun still can’t speak freely about what happened.

“It was the first time I’ve ever met somebody, and I was asking questions and I thought, ‘Oh they actually legally cannot answer the question,’ because of course she is still bound by the Official Secrets Act. So I can’t say that you know I got anything that isn’t in the public domain but she is a fascinating, extraordinary woman.”

The film’s supporting cast includes Matt Smith as newspaper journalist Martin Bright, Matthew Goode as fellow journalist Peter Beaumont and Ralph Fiennes as defense lawyer Ben Emmerson. “Official Secrets” opens in the United States on Aug. 30 and in the U.K. in October.

Quentin Tarantino Goes Daddy Route

Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of “Once upon a time” tale — the bedtime-story kind.

The “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” director is about to become a father.

His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.

The couple met in 2009 and married last November just after Tarantino finished shooting “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.

It’s the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

