Click to read the full story: Melissa Etheridge comes to Brad Pitt’s aide and Tori Spelling bills due

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, even though Angelina Jolie has filed for full custody of her kids in the divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt, the two have agreed to temporarily share custody while they attend family counseling. Both Pitt and Jolie will also be seeing individual counselors as well. This arrangement is set to last for three weeks before the court reviews the case again. In the meantime, Brad Pitt has agreed to be randomly tested for both drugs and alcohol.

During a recent interview, Brad Pitt’s friend Melissa Etheridge spoke out regarding the divorce proceedings between Pitt and Jolie. She said that the allegations against Pitt are false and that she is heartbroken on Pitt’s behalf. She said that she wants Pitt to reach out to her. She then took aim at Jolie, 41, claiming that she witnessed first-hand her “nasty” behavior when she started up a relationship with Billy Bob Thornton, who was engaged to actress Laura Dern at the time.

“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” Etheridge told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating the birth of their baby at a New York City hospital. While they have not revealed the baby’s gender or name it has been reported that Taylor Swift visited mom and baby. The couple have been together since 2012, and this is their second child together.

During a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, Ben Stiller confessed to the world that he fought and beat Prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2014. A routine blood test during a physical revealed that the actor had the disease even though he had no family history of it. Stiller successfully underwent surgery that left him cancer-free. His goal is to raise awareness of Prostate cancer and to encourage men around the world to get tested for it.

Orange Is The New Black actress Samira Wiley is now engaged to marry her fiancee, Lauren Morelli, who is a writer for the show. The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement. Wiley posted a selfie that showed off her stunning engagement ring. They have been together for two years now after Morelli divorced her husband when she realized she preferred women. A storyline for the TV show inspired Morelli to admit that she was a lesbian.

A court has ordered Tori Spelling to pay $37,981.97 to American Express for unpaid credit card bills. She was also ordered to pay court fees totaling $855. The lawsuit came about after American Express accused her of not having paid her credit card bill since June of last year. Spelling has disclosed that she has a problem with shopping, presumably leading to American Express’s case against her. She said because she grew up rich she has expensive taste and can’t seem to live a normal lifestyle. Spelling and her husband are also in hot water over unpaid taxes totaling close to $260,000.

To top it all off, now Spelling’s pregnant again. Maybe she should think about being a surrogate to pay off those bills as she’s definitely a fertile one.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott will soon have another mouth to feed.

The “Beverly Hills: 90210” alum confirmed to People she and her husband of 10 years are expecting their fifth child together.

“It was a total surprise,” she said. “But we always wanted a big family.”

Already parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, the actress joked she and McDermott, 49, weren’t expecting to re-adjust to life with a newborn.

“Dean was saying, ‘We just got Finn out of diapers; I thought we were in the clear,” Spelling, 43, shared. “For the first this year, they’re all in school. So it’s like, wow. We’re basically starting over.”

The cash-strapped couple added they’ve embraced the baby-to-be, in spite of burdening circumstances.

“This baby happened at the best time,” Spelling gushed. “Nothing is every perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”

Chrissy Teigen is now living in the house formally occupied by Rihanna. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen said that she had been guilty of opening the singer’s mail that arrived at the house after Rihanna moved out of it. She said she once received a bill in the mail for Rihanna and wanted to give it to her when she attended the Grammy’s, though she did make a joke on the Red Carpet about having Rihanna’s bill.

Girls actress Zosia Mamet got married to Evan Jonigkeit this weekend. The newlywed took to her Instagram account to declare her new husband to be her best friend and soulmate. Mamet had an emotional week, as filming just wrapped on the final season of the show. Lena Dunham posted on her Instagram that she hated saying goodbye to the cast and crew and that the largest chapter of her life was coming to a close.

After Kim Kardashian’s robbing incident in Paris, Kanye West has rescheduled select dates on his tour to be with his wife. Two shows that were scheduled to take place this week have been rescheduled for dates in December. West was performing at the Queens, New York Meadows Festival when he was told of what happened to Kim. Upon finding out, he immediately stopped performing and left the event.

Proving that even celebrities can and do get star struck, Reese Witherspoon met Dolly Parton for the first time. Parton was performing at the Hollywood Bowl, where Witherspoon was in attendance. The next day Witherspoon tweeted that Parton had made all of her music dreams come true. She also called Parton a legend and stated that she would love her forever. During Parton’s performance she gave an unexpected shout-out to Witherspoon. Parton tweeted a picture that was taken at the event that both she and Witherspoon appeared in.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, in a recent Glamour Magazine interview, Demi Lovato said that she thought Taylor Swift’s music video attacking Katy Perry does nothing but tear her down and that Swift is not empowering women as a result.

Johnny Manziel is at the center of another mansion mess. Only this time, he claims his hands are clean.

The NFL flameout is going on the defensive after celebrity real estate mogul Danny Fitzgerald alleged Manziel and two friends — including professional clinger-on Ryan “OVO Ryan” Silverstein — turned his Hollywood Hills abode into “the worst frat house you’ve ever seen.”

“I never rented a house in the hills,” Manziel told TMZ on Tuesday. “I’ve been staying with a friend when I’ve been in LA which, as of late, has not been much. This guy is upset with a friend of mine and dragging me into it.”

Fitzgerald claimed Manziel and Silverstein moved in after he rented the pad to Bryan Chase back in July. Fitzgerald accused the trio of trashing the residence, racking up $180,000 in damages to windows and doors.

“It’s like a movie about a frat house … but the worse frat house you’ve ever seen,” Fitzgerald told TMZ. “It’s like Charles Manson living here.”

Fitzgerald also alleges Manziel missed the due date on the $25,000 rental fee for October. He has threatened a lawsuit.

The 23-year-old Manziel is something of an easy target given his well-documented pattern of substance abuse, his criminal record (pending domestic violence charges) and the trail of damage he has left in his superstar wake.

Manziel, who has popped up all over North America the past several months, was accused of causing $32,000 worth of damages to a different West Hollywood property back in April. As media outlets reported, the Heisman Trophy winner and pals threw a wild rager, allegedly leaving behind alcohol residue and drug paraphernalia.

Kanye West had a “massive meltdown” and fired all his staff after his disastrous, much-maligned Yeezy fashion show, where models fainted and could barely walk in ill-fitting shoes during New York Fashion Week.

An insider told us that the Yeezy staff seriously felt West’s wrath after his September fashion flop.

“He had his agent fire all 30 of his staff after the fashion show and got rid of his phone so people can only contact him via email,” an insider said. “He had a nervous breakdown after the show, and that’s what triggered it all.”

Reviews for the show — where the models looked totally miserable — ranged from the uncomfortable “hot mess” to the downright horrible, “abomination.” But another source close to the situation insisted that while Kanye wasn’t happy, “He didn’t have a ‘nervous breakdown.’ Some people got let go, and there was a reorganization of others who he moved back to the music side of things. He’s a grownup. He was reflective and disappointed in how things went . . . He took stock in what people were saying and he was disappointed. But he’s more determined than ever to get that stuff right. And as far as throwing away his cellphone? If he did, then it’s not the first time. He always does that.”

The rapper refocused his energy into his music and Saint Pablo Tour after his runway show failure. “The tour is breaking attendance records. It’s been amazing for Kanye,” an insider said.

West was forced to abruptly end his concert at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens after finding out his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been robbed at gunpoint at their Paris apartment. He was scheduled to perform in Philadelphia and Detroit this week, but LiveNation sent out a statement on Tuesday announcing that those shows were postponed until December due to Kardashian’s harrowing incident. The Saint Pablo Tour will resume the rest of its schedule on Friday in Chicago.

For once, the Kardashian clan has been keeping quiet on social media after Kim Kardashian got robbed in Paris.

Call it the silence of the glams.

The selfie-loving Kardashian/Jenner clan seems to be on a social media lockdown: They appear to have all but stopped posting on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms for the past 48 hours, leaving hundreds of millions of followers around the world bereft.

Except for a Tuesday night Instagram photo posting from Kylie Jenner — a bathing suit shot from her summer vacation — the usually nonstop product-plugging Kim Kardashian West and her sisters have been silent following a brazen robbery inside Kim’s Paris hotel.

For the Kardashians, promoting goods and services on social media, often in real time, is an important part of their business plan — helping Kim ring up earnings of $50 million a year and a net worth north of $150 million.

Burglars are said to have put a gun to Kim’s head before making off with her jewels, including a $4.5 million ring that she had shown off on Instagram, and her beloved phones.

It is not known whether the family has been told by Paris police to lie low until the crooks are caught.

The cops investigating the heist believe Kim’s social media postings didn’t help her security situation.

“It was really the celebrity who was targeted, with possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media, and it was these goods that the attackers targeted,” Johanna Primevert, chief spokeswoman for the Paris police department, told the AP.

Kim and her sisters collectively have roughly 350 million followers, including possible duplicates, on Instagram alone. On Twitter, the family has a 137 million fans.

The heist could give the Kardashian/Jenner clan a reason to rethink their entire social media strategy, and their current absence might give marketers reason for concern.

Kim promotes products including Hype Energy Drinks and her “Kim Kardashian Hollywood” video game. Kendall and Kylie have a line at Topshop and Sears, while Kendall alone promotes Calvin Klein and Mango brands. There’s also a “Kardashian Kids” line at Babies ‘R’ Us.

Abbey Klaassen, chief marketing officer at social media specialist 360i, would advise Kim and her kin to opt for so-called “latergrams” — posts that hit once the women are long gone from events.

“A social media reset could help them,” but “the Kardashian clan value is not tied up in real-time posting but their audience and engagement. Brands are moving away from doing real-time posts,” Klaassen said.

Indeed, the Kylie Jenner post was just that — about something that happened well in the past.

Mike Paul, who runs crisis p.r. agency Reputation Doctor, told media outlets that the family’s social media silence might even work in their favor.

“We know it’s the Kardashians, so it’s probably going to turn into an opportunity for their brand. Kris might want to get involved with a security app,” Paul said.

Another source, familiar with branding strategy, believes the whole episode could even widen the family appeal. “This could make them more empathetic,” the source said.

“A lot of people don’t like them,” the source said. “People who hate her suddenly have a bit of empathy for her.”

When the sisters will return to social media is anyone’s guess. A Kim Kardashian rep didn’t immediately respond for comment.

