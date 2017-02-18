Click to read the full story: Mayweather vs. McGregor is Boxing’s best option

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor will happen. That’s the vibe currently anyway.

And despite what some boxing purists think, it will be a good thing. The reason?

It’s what the public wants to see. Who else is Mayweather gonna fight?

The fight of the century between Mayweather and Pacquiao was an enormous letdown for all fight fans. Mostly because Mayweather dominated the fight in typical fashion and left the public bored once again.

The fight of the century turned into a joke. So how could a Mayweather

McGregor matchup be any worse for the world of boxing?

Even if the fight only lasted one round, it would provide more entertainment than the last ten Mayweather “battles.”

I don’t see McGregor having more than a puncher’s chance in a pure boxing match. Yet I would pay to see him in the ring.

Hell, I’d pay to see the pre-fight verbal taunts that the angry Irishman would throw at Money May.

The only upside for Floyd Mayweather is another big payday. And that’s enough for the money hungry boxer who really has nothing left to prove in the traditional boxing world.

Of course, this fight could turn boxing’s pound-for-pound best fighter into a laughing stock if McGregor were to somehow get the upset.

The upside for the UFC Lightweight Champ would be the biggest payday of his career. McGregor is not the type of man who will get his skull knocked around for a decade in the UFC.

That’s for hardcore MMA guys like Randy Couture. McGregor is a businessman first and foremost, as he loves to remind the public. There are easier ways to make money than getting lit up with jabs versus guys like Nate Diaz.

This strange boxer vs. MMA artist matchup could earn McGregor enough to never go back to the Octagon. Win or lose. All he has to do is promote the hell out of the card.

And as we all know, McGregor is as skilled a hype-man as he is a fighter.

This fight may not excite fight fans who can’t help but be nostalgic for the old days of boxing. They long for the days of Hagler v. Hearns. For Mike Tyson wrecking an entire division one ferocious flurry at a time.

Those days are gone.

This so-called circus is what the boxing world is left with now. And for better or worse, Mayweather McGregor is the best option for general sports fans who would never pay for any other boxing PPV.

