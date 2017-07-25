Click to read the full story: Marvel News: SDCC, ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Ant-Man’

Marvel is really on a roll especially at the recent San Diego Comic Convention or SDCC that came and went way too fast. There’s a reason tickets sell out almost immediately. Marvel has just made several announcements and reveals regarding its properties. The new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, for instance, was just amazing. Michelle Pfeifer makes a comeback to the superhero business, and Captain Marvel will be set in the 90s.

Thor’s second trailer is more awesome than the first one. We get to see the Hulk speak, and last time we heard him was way back in Incredible Hulk. The Hulk gets to turn back into Bruce Banner, and it’s amazing to see one of the Avengers grounded members flying out into space in fantastical settings. Bruce seems to be in for the time of his life. Then we have Loki who once again joins Thor as an ally. Guess his time to rule Asgard was very short-lived. Then we get to see Brynhildr; the Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson.



Tessa is best known for her roles as Biance in Creed and as Charlotte in Westworld. Marvel clarified that they selected her for her talent and not as the token diversity figure for a role that would normally be reserved for a blonde Caucasian. The four form a team to fight against Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. The Hulk is seen in the trailer about to bash the demon Surtur, the second mystical menace in the MCU after Dormammu. Karl Urban also makes an appearance as The Executioner alongside Hela. Hela may actually be an amalgamation of Amora the Enchantress and Hela herself since The Executioner is often seen with Amora. Thor: Ragnarok would likely resemble a 90s buddy cop comedy based on the trailers and one-liners. Can’t wait to see how the film fits into the post-credit scene in Doctor Strange.

Two major actors are also set to join the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Actress Michelle Pfeifer has been signed on to play Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp. This marks her return to the superhero genre since playing the iconic stitched leather Catwoman in Batman Returns. Another major actor to join the MCU is Lawrence Fishburne who is set to play Bill Foster, aka Goliath in the comics. Let’s just say the Ant-Man film just grew two sizes.

Now, we get a major reveal for Captain Marvel. Kevin Feige announced that the film will be set in the 90s. For those who miss that upbeat, dynamic era get ready for a ride. Again, we’ll get to see the great Samuel L. Jackson play Nick Fury but this time, without the eyepatch but with plenty of makeup to make him look like his younger self. This confirms that he’s been in the superhero game for some time when he first appeared to Tony Stark in Iron Man 1. The shapeshifting Skrulls also make an appearance in this film. Primarily Fantastic Four villains, the Skrulls may have been the result of a tradeoff deal with Fox. Wonder if Super Skrull would make an appearance with the powers of the Fantastic Four, just to troll Fox and tease the audience? The mystery here would be: where the heck was Marvel’s most powerful female hero during the Chitauri invasion if this film is set in the 90s? Would this film be an adaptation of Secret Invasion or will that storyline come up later in Phase 4? Plus, this would explain that space station Coulson is holed up in after Agents of SHIELD Season 4. That thing has been up there for a while. And speaking of Coulson, hopefully, the film side of the MCU will acknowledge his existence soon. Like DC’s Wonder Woman, this female-led film will be directed by female director Anna Boden.

Other Marvel announcements at Comic-con include the confirmation of Daredevil Season 3 and Iron Fist Season 2 which will hopefully iron out the shortcomings of Daredevil Season 1. Comic book and superhero fans have a lot to look forward to. The general public is another matter. DC also has a lot of upcoming superhero projects, and all these films might fatigue viewers. With all these superhero movies and TV shows in the works, hopefully, there won’t be a Hollywood superhero crash. Thankfully, films like Valerian, Ready Player One, Pacific Rim: Uprising and the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi will keep things diversified.

