Beast Mode may be making his way back into the NFL. After famously retiring during halftime of Super Bowl 50 through a tweet with a single emoji, Marshawn Lynch is “considering” a return to football—but not with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch wants to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders.

“Raiders strongly considering acquiring RB Marshawn Lynch, either through trade or by his release,” tweeted NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Lynch added fuel to the fiery rumors by retweeting a picture of his “BEAST MODE Playlist” from Spotify which includes the song “Oakland Raiders” by Luniz. Although the playlist was supposedly put together by Lynch back in 2015, the running back is, obviously, known for making big announcements through little tweets.

A return would be easier said than done at this point, however, and Lynch isn’t a big talker. The Seahawks still have the rights to Lynch (as he is still on the team’s retired/reserve list), and the Raiders reportedly haven’t spoken to Seattle about the possibility of Lynch coming to Oakland. If the Raiders really want him, they would need to convince the Seahawks to release the retired back (which seems unlikely) or trade for him.

The Seahawks signed Eddie Lacy this offseason, and they still have C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls on the roster, so they don’t need Lynch in 2017; however, that doesn’t mean they want other teams to have him either. Just asked the then-defending Super Bowl XLIV Champion New Orleans Saints what Lynch is capable of.

With Latavius Murray leaving and signing with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, the Raiders are in need of a lead back. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard won’t cut it. But while the silver and black have the cap room ($32 million) and assets (including eight draft picks) to make a trade for Marshawn happen, it would be an odd move.

Lynch is one of the best running backs in recent NFL history, sure, but he’s been out of the game for a year. Also, he’s older and historically injury-prone. The Raiders have the money to go out and grab Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles, both of whom are still available, without having to trade anything away. They could also put those draft picks to use and grab the young running back of the future.

Lynch is from Oakland and living there in retirement. While I’m sure he wanted to (and maybe still does want to) suit up for the silver and black, he may be better off enjoying retirement. Besides, the Raiders may still end up in Las Vegas.

