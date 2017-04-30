Click to read the full story: Marshawn Lynch excited over new Raiders life

It’s official: running back Marshawn Lynch is a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders acquired the right to the retired back and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Apparently, both teams felt it was best to push the pick swap to 2018 rather than this year with the draft coming up.

Prior to the trade, the Raiders and Lynch already came to terms on two-year contract with a max value of $16.5 million.

That seems like a lot to pay Lynch after a year off, especially considering the New Orleans Saints just signed Adrian Peterson for less than half that.

Nonetheless, Lynch is beyond excited to play for his hometown team.

“Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful, but shit just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle,” wrote Lynch on Twitter Wednesday, showing much more emotion than usual. “But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe…town bizzness breath on me.”

Lynch met with the Raiders Wednesday after missing his flight Tuesday out of Haiti where he, Cliff Avril, and Michael Bennett were helping build schools and houses.

While it isn’t clear how Lynch will perform coming off a season-long break, the former Seahawk and Buffalo Bills back is a great (although pricey) locker room presence for the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr noted this about two weeks ago.

“I think it would be awesome just to have him around,” said Carr. “He’s a great teammate from everyone that I’ve talked to from the couple of Seahawks that we’ve had on our team. They love him.”

Lynch, of course, isn’t the first person to come out of retirement. We all remember Brett Favre and his jump from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets to the Minnesota Vikings. Favre didn’t take any time off, though. And Michael Vick and Plaxico Burress came back relatively strong, but that was after going to jail, so the situation is a bit different.

Some greats, however, such as Randell Cunningham, have managed to put on a second career. Cunningham retired in 1995 and came back to the Vikings in 1997. He led the team to a 15-1 record in 1998.

Deion Sanders and Ricky Williams both managed to resurrect their careers. It is possible.

Maybe there’s some Beast Mode left after all.

