A year ago, no one would have predicted a quarterback competition in Denver. John Elway and the Denver Broncos had everything figured out—after Peyton Manning retired, Brock Osweiler would step up to the plate.

Of course, an Osweiler exodus complicated the matter, and the Super Bowl 50 Champs have been looking for Manning’s successor since. After unsuccessfully targeting Colin Kaepernick, the Broncos are ready for a little competition between Mark Sanchez, Trevor Siemian, and first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Sanchez will be heading into camp with a chance to defend his position as the “starter,” and he has already been putting in work with some of the team’s receivers in an effort to adjust to the new area.

“The most important thing for me was to get involved with players here, meet these guys, develop a relationship, learn this playbook as fast as I can,” said Sanchez. “And then get involved in the community, and establish myself as a leader on the team. That’s going to take time. That’s going to take reps.”

Even if Sanchez doesn’t end up starting come Week One, he accepts the opportunity to train the next Broncos quarterback.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity,” continued Sanchez. “Whether it was a veteran that came in, any of the names that were out there, any of these guys in the draft that are becoming pros this year, my focus wouldn’t change…I love what Coach Kubiak has done with quarterbacks in the past. Everywhere he’s gone, guys with different skill sets have had success, and that’s due to him and his staff and the system.”

Gary Kubiak most likely targeted Lynch in the draft as a QB to perfectly fit his system, but Sanchez will still have the duty of training him and preparing him for the jump to pro football much the way Mark Brunell, Kellen Clemens, and Kevin O’Connell helped Sanchez adjust during his rookie season with the New York Jets.

If Sanchez mentors Lynch to the starting job, do you think we’ll get to see another butt fumble?

