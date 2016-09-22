Click to read the full story: Marion Cotillard pregnant and insisting no sexy time with Brad Pitt

Actress Marion Cotillard finally was forced to break her silence about allegedly being involved with Brad Pitt which led to Angelina Jolie divorcing him. She took to Instagram with a pointed message basically saying ‘leave me out of this mess.’ She pushed how much she loved her baby daddy along with being pregnant.

That was a smart move because is she had kept the pregnancy quiet, that would have given another major injection into the Brad Pitt affair angle.

Marion Cotillard is announcing her pregnancy and shooting down rumors of any romantic involvement with Brad Pitt.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on Instagram.



Marion Cotillard full statement:

The star of such films as “Inception” and “Rust and Bone” said that she is “not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.”

Cotillard affirmed her longtime relationship with actor Guillaume Canet. The couple are parents to a 5-year-old son. She said in her Instagram post alongside a photo of bird soaring through the sky that he is “the only one that I need” and they are expecting another child.

The actress, who won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance as the legendary French singer Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” stars with Pitt in the upcoming World War II romantic thriller “Allied.”

Several reports this week suggested a relationship between Cotillard and Pitt was the reason Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on Monday.

“This crafted conversation isn’t distressing,” Cotillard wrote. “And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery.”

Cotillard says she hopes Jolie and Pitt “will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

A spokeswoman for Cotillard didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the post.

