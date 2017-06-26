Click to read the full story: Mariah Carey diva cuts both ways plus Lionel Richie ready for Idol

Once again, superstar songstress Mariah Carey is getting called out for her infamous diva-esque behavior.

According to recent reports, Mariah was supposed to do a cameo in the comedy film The House, which stars several big name actors, including Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. However, when Mariah arrived on set, her unreasonable demands and behavior wound up getting her cut from the film altogether.

While promoting the movie, which will be hitting US theaters on June 30th, several of the film’s stars have shared some details about the unbelievable experience they had “working” with Mariah on-set. Earlier last week, star Will Ferrell appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers where he revealed some of the reason Mariah was cut from the movie. Will explained, “There were suggestions that weren’t executed. [Mariah] was on our set, and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen. Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and [they said to me], ‘you can just go home. We’re not going to get to you.’”

Although Will didn’t spill too much during his interview with Seth Meyers, Will’s co-star Cedric Yarbrough gave a much more in-depth depiction of what went down between Mariah and The House crew. In a Facebook post, Cedric ranted, “Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film [The House] with the superstar Mariah Carey. But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey.” Cedric went on to explain, “When Mariah finally showed up [to set] she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’ I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot…this lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her ever wish.”

You can catch The House, sans Mariah Carey cameo, when it hits theaters on June 30th, 2017.

With the ABC reboot of American Idol underway, the network is frantically trying to find the perfect panel of superstar judges. While they already have singer Katy Perry onboard, the production crew is reportedly eyeing crooner Lionel Richie to join on as well.

According to media outlet TMZ, Lionel went in to meet with the American Idol producers earlier last week. At the meeting, they discussed the possibility of Lionel acting as a judge for the reality show reboot. Sources close to the show’s crew told TMZ that the producers very much liked Lionel’s “vibe” and think he would be a perfect fit for the show. Further, the American Idol executives reportedly think Lionel would take on the role of the “nice” judge, which leads one to believe that the next celebrity judge they bring on will have to be more of a tough, Simon Cowell-type.

At this point, nothing serious has been negotiated between Lionel and the American Idol producers. However, after the ABC executives seal the deal with Ryan Seacrest, who is planned to join back as the show’s host, they are going to start looking at what dollar amount they are willing to offer to get Mr. Richie onboard.

With Perry’s upbeat statement and Richie – whose daughters Nicole, 35, and Sofia, 18, are celebrities themselves – known as an all-around nice guy, it was not immediately clear if the judges were looking for a brash and blunt judge in the vein of Simon Cowell, the outlet reported.

The former Commodores member’s potential deal remains in limbo, the outlet reported, until producers finalize their arrangement from the show’s host Ryan Seacrest.

The sticking point in the negotiation for Seacrest – who’s agreed to a payday in the range of $10-15 million – boils down to Seacrest’s request for executive producer status in addition to his on-air duties.

Stay tuned for more details about the ABC reboot of American Idol!

Lady Gaga, a longtime supporter of gay rights, says Pride weekend is a time to shine a light on equality.

“This weekend is a time for us all to reflect on the importance of tolerance and the importance of bravery and kindness, (and) the importance of us supporting one another,” the pop star said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

The pride parade in New York City, Gaga’s hometown, kicks off Sunday.

The Grammy-winning performer, like Madonna, Cher, and others before her, has a strong gay fan base who credits the singer with pushing gay rights to the forefront.

Gaga said she’s touched to witness the “beautiful pride that I see so many of friends and the LGBTQ community have.”

“It’s a beautiful pride that we all should be in awe of,” she added.

Sunday’s parade in Manhattan, which starts on Fifth Avenue, ends in the West Village.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews and former NHL player Jarret Stoll have tied the knot.

Publicists for Andrews confirm that the 39-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host married Stoll on Saturday, his 35th birthday.

People magazine first reported the nuptials. According to the magazine, the wedding was held at sunset in Montana in front of a small group of family and friends. Andrews wore a gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

The couple, who started dating in 2012, got engaged in December at Disneyland.

The wedding follows a rocky year for Andrews.

In September 2016, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, months after winning a stalking lawsuit. She settled with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for the stalker, who got a hotel room next to hers and posted a nude video of her on the internet.

Stoll played in the NHL for 13 years, for Edmonton, Los Angeles, Minnesota and the New York Rangers.

About a week ago, singer Katy Perry publicly announced that she was willing to forgive and forget all the drama between her and longtime rival Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, a recent development in the feud, outside of Katy’s control, is working against her attempt to reconcile with the 1989 artist.

Back in early March, 29-year-old obsessed fan Mohammed Jaffar was arrested after being charged with stalking Taylor. Newly released documents relating to Mohammed’s arrest detail that the fan had told investigators that his stalking of Miss Swift was at the hand of Katy Perry herself. At one point in his interview, Mohammed blatantly claimed, “I’m in the music world and get people started. I do work for Katy Perry. I helped her get started.” He went on to say that he was currently working for Katy and that he had “ties with the industry.”

While there is no evidence to back Mohammed’s claims that he was somehow working alongside Katy when he was obsessively stalking Taylor, his comments to his interviewers nonetheless add to the already palpable tension between Katy and Taylor.

Fortunately, Mohammed is now under the watch of law enforcement, as his behavior towards Taylor was deemed unsafe. Prior to his arrest, Mohammed was accused of sneaking onto the roof of Taylor’s $20 million penthouse in New York, as well as allegedly calling her management company over 59 times, trying to reach Taylor to discuss “business deals.”

While all of the media reports these days involving the Bachelor franchise are about the Bachelor in Paradise drama, there are other things going within the franchise and its alum. In fact, one couple that paired up on Bachelor in Paradise reportedly just tied the knot!

According to E! Online, former Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants Evan Bass and Carly Waddell said their “I dos” this past weekend. Reports say that the duo exchanged vows at a low-key beach ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In addition, Bachelor host Chris Harrison was there to officiate the wedding.

Inevitably, plenty of fellow Bachelor alumni were present for Evan and Carly’s big day. Some of the notable guests at the wedding included Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Early on Saturday, Evan shared an intimate picture of him and Carly on his Instagram feed. Alongside a picture of them staring lovingly at each other, the former Bachelorette contestant captioned, “I love love.”

Evan Bass, Instagram post:

While they have been engaged for several months now, Carly and Evan’s lifelong commitment to their relationship still comes as a surprise to many fans. During season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, it took quite a while for Carly to warm up to the idea that she would pair off with Evan. However, the two are now happily in love and currently live in Nashville with Evan’s three sons.

First, it was Miley Cyrus, then it was Katy Perry and now its Girls creator Lena Dunham opting to chop off her locks. On Monday, Lena took to her social media account to share her latest ‘do with fans and followers. The often-controversial starlet showed off her shockingly different look, as she went for a style very similar to that of Katy Perry (think Ellen DeGeneres-esque).

On her Instagram page, Lena shared a photo of her holding her chopped off hair. Alongside the photo, the star captioned, “Didn’t make it to Locks of Love length but if ya’ll are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you.”

Lena Dunham, Instagram post:

The actress also showed off a selfie of her and her new look. Jokingly she captioned the picture, “Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for.”

Lena Dunham, Instagram post:

Unfortunately, Lena has been struggling with health issues recently. In fact, the star was rushed off to the hospital at this year’s Met Gala. It is believed that her health scare was related to the condition endometriosis, which she has been openly battling for several years now.

Seeing that we are now kicking off the summer season, Lena picked the perfect time to go for a lighter, more easily managed hair ‘do.

In case you somehow missed it, Kim Kardashian has been busy on social media promoting her upcoming beauty line. The star is joining the likes of her younger sister Kylie and releasing a series of beauty products under her line “KKW Beauty.”

A few days ago, Kim shared a bunch of photos from her first promotional campaign for the new cosmetic line. Unfortunately, her photos did not get the response she was hoping for from fans. In fact, the star was accused of sporting “black face,” as she was noticeably darker than usual in her promotional photos.

In an attempt to defend herself and save face, Kim did an exclusive with The New York Times to kick off the week. While discussing her noticeably darker skin tone in her newly released pics, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told the interviewer, “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

Later in the interview, Kim went on to acknowledge her understanding of the backlash and admitted to learning from her recent “black face” controversy. The Armenian beauty noted, “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.”

Inevitably, Kim went on to post a bunch more – modified – promotional shots in anticipation of her beauty line’s upcoming release.

KKW Beauty launched on June 21, 2017.

After a ton of hype, Kim Kardashian West’s new beauty line, KKW Beauty, launched on Wednesday morning — and to no surprise, some shades were sold out in minutes, bringing in millions for the star. But contrary to the expectations of KarJenner beauty product fanatics (er, Kylie Cosmetics shoppers), the line was actually available — and easy to purchase — for more than just a few minutes, without the website crashing.

At 12 minutes into the shopping experience, Kardashian tweeted to confirm that the medium shade was the first to sell out, as the light went next and dark and deep dark remained over an hour later. And while Kardashian’s first drop didn’t sell out nearly as quickly as her sister Kylie Jenner’s original lip kit launch, that just means Jenner’s growing pains are helping her sister out.

If you're in line for dark and deep dark kits (light and medium are sold out) you can refresh your browser now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

When Jenner launched her original collection of lip kits back in 2015, the star’s products were sold out in a mere 30 seconds, with customers waiting unsuccessfully for successful access to the checkout page of their dreams. She also dealt with shipments being sent empty, and faulty brushes. But with Jenner’s continued launches, the process became smoother, with fewer sellouts, broken page, and product mishaps as she addressed the issues.

Now, with the same tactics in mind, Kardashian stocked the site with 300,000 products, according to Money — enough for those who set their alarms for the 9 am PST launch — and while some customers had trouble getting onto the page, most twitter users have been sharing their KKW purchase success stories.

And for those on social media speculating a sibling beauty rivalry between Kim and Kylie, they’ve supported each other all along. Case in point: Kylie’s lip kit collaboration with Kim was, in fact, a preview of KKW Beauty. The products all included the title “KKW By Kylie Cosmetics,” written in Kim’s new signature font, and they were all packaged in her dusty rose aesthetic to match the line.

By: Ricki Reay