From Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham to Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert, E!’s reality show Botched has featured a variety of celebrities. Premiering back in 2014, Botched showcases plastic surgeons Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, as they “remedy extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong.”

On the upcoming season finale titled “Here Comes Tummy Boo Hoo,” the doctors come to the aid of Mama June (mother of former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana Thompson and star of TLC’s now-cancelled show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo). June is shown asking for the doctors help when it comes to the what was left behind from her 4 C-sections (note: she had one for each of her daughters, Alana, Lauryn, Jessica and Anna).

In the latest teaser for the episode, June is heard explaining a scary accident that happened during her last C-section (when giving birth to Alana). She told the doctors that a medical professional had accidently cut Alana’s forehead while performing the routine operation. Doctor Nassif and Dubrow are visibly shaken, as June explains that the doctor was unsure of how deep to go during the C-section and wound up cutting the newborn babies forehead open twice!

Nonetheless, with all that she went through with giving birth to her daughters, June is hoping that the doctors will be able to clear up some of the remnant scar tissue. Fortunately for June, both Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow have encountered some very bizarre situations over the past 3 seasons of Botched and are likely more-than-capable of fixing the aftermath of her previous procedures.

With season 12 of The Bachelorette coming to a close and Jojo Fletcher finally deciding who she is going to give her final rose to, ABC is preparing fans for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. For the past two summers, the TV network has aired a season of the show, in which Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni try to find love amongst one another.

This year, the crew of 16 ex-contestants is heading to the Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico. Here, they will go on various romantic dates in hopes of establishing a connection with a fellow paradise-dweller.

In anticipation of the show’s premiere, ABC has officially released the complete line up for season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Some of the highlights of the list include Chad Johnson (who was the undeniable villain of Jojo’s Bachelorette season), Leah Block (from Ben Higgins’ Bachelor season), twins Emile and Haley Ferguson (from Ben Higgins’ Bachelor season) and none-other-than Nick Viall. If you’re familiar with the Bachelor franchise, you know that Nick Viall made it to the final 2 in both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman’s seasons. Unfortunately, he didn’t have any luck with Kaitlyn nor Andi and is clearly hoping that Paradise will be where he finally finds his happily-ever-after.

You can catch the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise when it airs on Tuesday, August 2nd on ABC.

The post Mama June gets 'Botched' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast comes hard appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay