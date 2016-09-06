Click to read the full story: Malia Obama’s party time and Kylie Jenner wigs out

Earlier in the summer, Barack Obama’s eldest daughter Malia was recorded on video smoking. While it was unclear whether she was puffing on a cigarette or some other substance, the Internet did not hold back on slamming the 18-year-old (as well as her presidential father). Although such behavior is typical amongst her peers, being in the public position she is, Malia took a lot of heat for her actions (which took place while she was at the Lollapalooza music festival).

Unfortunately, Malia’s smoking incident wasn’t the last of her [arguably] questionable summer antics that have been made public. Just recently a photo surfaced of the Harvard-bound teenager hanging out at a house party in Philadelphia. The photo has been making waves on the Internet and in the media, as there is a bong visible right in front of Malia. Although Malia is not touching (or using) the bong, this didn’t stop people from criticizing her. Many people addressed her father, Barack Obama, saying that he should have a tighter leash on his eldest daughter. Others expressed concern over how the first family is seemingly representing the rest of America.

To make matters worse, Malia is seen wearing a shirt in the picture with the phrase “Smoking Kills” scrawled across the front. Many are assuming this is the teenager’s sassy way at firing back at those who trashed her for the smoking video from Lollapalooza.

Fortunately, Malia will not be the daughter of the president of the United States for much longer, as Obama nears the end of his second term. However, it is likely that she will still receive more than her fair share of backlash from the Internet, as she continues to be caught behaving like every other person her age.

Kylie Jenner may be known for her colorful wigs, but this time, she opted for a much more permanent hair transformation. On Sunday, the young reality star took to her Snapchat to share the latest change she has made to her appearance. In a series of videos, Kylie revealed that she was bleaching her hair platinum blonde. This decision regarding her ‘do came just days after she posted a picture of her older sister Kourtney rocking a short blonde ‘do when she was younger.

After her transformation was complete, Kylie also posted a picture to her Snapchat stating that she was unsure whether she wanted to stay platinum blonde or go for a more “honey” tone.

In the past, Kylie has generally stuck to wigs when changing up her hair color – claiming to do this to prevent the damage that results from dying her mane. However, it looks like her older sister Kourtney may have inspired her enough to take the plunge.

Kylie has yet to post a picture of the final product – all dried and styled – but knowing her, fans will likely get a whole batch of photos from the 19-year-old, as she looks to show off her new blonde locks.

Beyonce proved she’s not invincible and that even she needs to slow down sometimes.

Under doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the superstar singer has postponed the Sept. 7 MetLife Stadium stop of her Formation World Tour until Oct. 7, according to a statement released Monday.

Fans in St. Louis, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Nashville can rest easy though. Queen Bey will be proceeding with those dates as planned.

The Formation World Tour in support of her album “Lemonade” kicked off April 27 in Miami and was to conclude Oct. 2 in Nashville.

Beyoncé turned 35 on Sunday and attended the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia with her husband and festival founder Jay-Z.

MetLife Stadium is in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

