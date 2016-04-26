Click to read the full story: Luis Suarez: I’d prefer La Liga title over the Pichichi award

Luis Suarez scored four goals in the 6 – 0 thumping of Sporting Gijon. The Uruguayan striker has taken his season tally to 53 goals in all competitions this season which includes an impressive 28 goals and five hattricks since the start of 2016.

Barcelona won 8 – 0 against Deportivo la Coruna prior to the big win against Gijon. Suarez was at his spectacular best in that match too as he grabbed four goals with the assistance of Messi and Neymar.

The Uruguay international is among the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or and also the Spanish Pichichi award. The former Ajax and Liverpool striker has now netted 34 goals for Barcelona in La Liga, which takes him three clear of Real Madrid stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2013 – 2014 Premier League Player of the season has revealed that the Spanish Golden Boot is one of his goals this season but the league title is higher in his priority list.

“I’m surprised to have scored eight goals in three days. I want to help the team, it was a difficult first half,” Suarez told reporters after the game.

“It is my goal to be the top scorer [in La Liga]. If it comes I welcome it, but the priority is the league.”

Two of Suarez’s four goals came from the penalty spot, and he could have made it a hat-trick of efforts from 12 yards, but instead opted to let Neymar, who had lacked confidence throughout the match, convert Barca’s third spot-kick of the game.

“More important than anything is the confidence that everyone feels which helps the team,” he added.

“That [letting Neymar take the penalty] will benefit us all.”

Barcelona are still leading the Spanish league table with three matches to go. Luis Enrique’s men suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions in the past few weeks, following which their lead at the top of the league table was cut short. They are still ahead of their closest rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference, but just one slip-up at this stage can cost them the league title.

