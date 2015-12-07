Click to read the full story: Lucy Hale Races Up Paper & Adriana Lima Denies Justin Bieber

Kicking off this week’s celebrity gossip, Simon Cowell was recently the victim of a home break-in. The burglar gained access to the key to Simon’s vault and took family heirlooms as well as cash and jewelry. Simon’s bodyguards handled the break-in so well that he wasn’t aware of it happening until afterwards.

In huge baby news, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a bouncing baby boy into the world. The baby boy joins big sister North, and the couple announced his birth on Kim’s Twitter account. They have not yet revealed the name of the new baby, but congratulations go out to the family. (even though she is a Kardashian.)

Jennifer Lopez has kicked off a new campaign for her line of clothing’s winter 2015 collection. In the campaign, she’s pictured in a little black dress, a fur coat and many other pieces.

Lucy Hale is getting racy in the latest issue of Paper magazine. She is featured in the magazine wearing not only skin-tight bodysuits but also a mask designed to resemble an accessory one would use for bondage. To add to the raciness, one of the pictures of Hale that appears in the magazine shows her suggestively holding a rope.

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman released a 45-minute installment of his clip show called “My Tales of Whisky.” The clip is light on content and mainly features Offerman drinking a glass of 16-year-old whiskey while leveling a steady gaze at the camera. This is his latest attempt to entertain his fans during the holiday season.

On a recent broadcast of Watch What Happens Live, Adriana Lima was asked by the show’s host if she has ever dated Justin Bieber. Adriana quickly denied ever having dated the singer.

One Direction’s Harry Styles made an appearance last week on “The Late Late Show.” During the show he and his bandmates participated in a game segment called Tattoo Roulette. The deal was that whichever one of them lost the game would have to get a tattoo of the words “Late Late,” in honor of the show. Styles was the loser and actually got the tattoo on the spot.

Another regular segment on “The Late Late Show” is Carpool Karaoke and on a recent appearance on the show, Carrie Underwood took a shot at it. She sang a song of her own as she rode in a car with the show’s host, James Corden. He asked Underwood for advice on which country music he should listen to because he was a new fan of the genre.

Coldplay has now officially confirmed that they will be performing during the halftime show at the 2016 Superbowl. The appearance on the halftime show is meant to promote Coldplay’s latest album, which was released last Friday.

In tragic news for his longtime fans, Scot Weiland, formerly of the Stone Temple Pilots, has passed away at 48 years old. The death occurred while he was traveling on his tour bus, where he reportedly passed away while sleeping. Though he had a history of substance abuse, the cause of his death has not yet been made public.

Ryan Philippe filmed a promo for this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live in which he was slated to make out on camera with actress Aidy Bryant. The skit ended with the actor cancelling the make-out session, much to Bryant’s disappointment.

Pamela Anderson is making history for being the last woman who will ever appear completely naked on the cover of Playboy magazine. The edition of the magazine where Anderson will appear nude is slated to be the March 2016 issue.

Mariah Carey was hospitalized in NYC last week with a bad case of the flu. She later sent out a tweet that said she was OK and urged her fans to get themselves a flu shot

Billboard magazine has named Lady Gaga as their Woman of the Year for 2015. She released a statement saying it spoke volumes that they chose her for this year’s award since she has done what she wanted throughout the year as opposed to doing what others wanted from her.

This year’s Top 25 Instagram Poll highlights the celebrities with the most popular photos of the year. At the top of the list is Kendall Jenner, followed by Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez also made the list.

Having both released songs called, “Hello,” Lionel Richie and Adele are said to be collaborating on a song. Richie first contacted Adele through Instagram. Richie has announced that once Adele is done with her current tour and album promotion the two will being their collaboration.

Sandra Bullock is now the mom of two kids, having just adopted a three-year-old daughter to join her son Louis. In a recent People magazine spread Bullock proudly showed off both children. She has said that her newly adopted daughter was supposed to be with her and that she got the exact number of children she wanted exactly when she wanted them.

Love Magazine has released an advent calendar video for the 2015 season, featuring Kendall Jenner. In the video, Jenner is seen goofing off in a shark costume as well as bikini-clad in the shower.

Miranda Lambert is starting out 2016 by appearing on the January cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine. This comes on the heels of her win at the Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. In the accompanying article, Lambert talks about her love of her career and how she enjoys being a part of the country music world.

Wrapping up this week’s celebrity gossip is huge news for fans of Jerry Seinfeld, as he recently announced that he is beginning a residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Starting in January, he will perform at the venue on a monthly basis. The show will be called, “Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand” and will run through June of 2016.

