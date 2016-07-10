Click to read the full story: Lisa Vanderpump back for more ‘RHOBH’ and Justin Bieber wet undies contest

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a big shake up for their upcoming season. Just a few weeks ago, long-time RHOBH’s star Yolanda Foster announced that she would no longer be part of the show.

Now yet another cast member has announced their decision to exit the reality series. After just one season, housewife Kathryn Edwards revealed that she would not be returning to the show for its 7th season. In a statement, Kathryn explained, “I walk away from it all with great feelings. I have no regrets at all. It was definitely an adventure for me. I really am kind of a private person. It really just comes down to the time and what I value the most. I value those times with my husband and our friends. And I really didn’t want to miss another year. It’s nice to be able to live life.”

Despite Yolanda and Kathryn’s departure, it has been confirmed that leading lady Lisa Vanderpump has officially signed a contract with Bravo for the show’s 7th season. This news comes after a whirlwind of rumors claiming that Lisa was considering leaving the franchise. However, Bravo reportedly allowed Lisa to invite an ally onto the cast to ensure they kept LVP on board. The newest housewife to join the ladies of Beverly Hills is Dorit Kemsley, a clothing designer who is good friends with Lisa.

Evidently, the upcoming season will be bringing plenty of new drama and plotlines to the forefront for RHOBH fans.

As a member and supporter of the LGBT himself, former Star Trek actor George Takei shocked fans and peers when he explained his controversial view on the latest Star Trek movie’s decision to make Hikaru Sulu gay.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George explained, “I’m delighted that there’s a gay character. Unfortunately, it’s a twisting of [Star Trek creator] Gene [Roddenberry]’s creation, to which he put in so much thought. I think it’s really unfortunate.” He went on to claim that Gene (who passed away in 1991) had always envisioned Hikaru Sulu as a heterosexual male.

In the upcoming film Star Trek Beyond, actor John Cho is set to take on the role of Sulu. His character will be the first openly gay member of the Star Trek franchise. In fact, in a previous interview, Cho revealed that his character, and his male partner, would fathers to a daughter in the film.

Star Trek Beyond co-writer Simon Pegg responded to George’s criticism in a subsequent interview with The Guardian. Simon candidly said, “I have huge love and respect for George Takei, his heart, courage and humor are an inspiration. However, with regard to his thoughts on our Sulu, I must respectfully disagree with him.” Simon went on to add, “I don’t believe Gene Roddenberry’s decision to make the prime timeline’s Enterprise crew straight was an artistic one, more a necessity of the time.”

Later in the interview, Simon went on to further elaborate on the current Star Trek writers’ decision to make Sulu gay. He explained, “Our Trek is an alternate timeline with alternate details. Whatever magic ingredient determines our sexuality was different for Sulu in our timeline. I like this idea because it suggests that in a hypothetical multiverse, across an infinite matrix of alternate realities, we are all LGBT somewhere.”

While George is a well-respected member of both the LGBTQ community and the entertainment industry, his latest comments on Sulu’s sexuality have definitely caused quite a stir amongst his fans and peers.

Justin Bieber may be claiming he wants to be ‘alone,’ but his latest antics prove to be the opposite. The Biebs decided to show off his wakeboarding skills clad only in his Calvin Klein underwear and safety jacket. Many have commented on his attempt at a wet t-shirt contest, but you can be sure that Calvin Klein is more than happy with this over the top marketing stunt.

By: Ricki Reay