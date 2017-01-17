Click to read the full story: Lisa Berry talks ‘Supernatural,’ Billie and that Crowley relationship

The end of Season 11 of Supernatural included one of the most interesting storylines; what the heck is going on between Billie the reaper and our King of Hell, Crowley? Actress Lisa Berry delves into these questions in more in my most recent interview.

How were you cast as Billie?

I had auditioned for the show for years and then one day, I got a call from my agent saying that Supernatural was asking if I sang because they had a role for me they thought I’d be perfect for. As a fan of the show, I was over the moon excited that I was even on their radar. So knowing absolutely nothing about the role -other than she sang – I immediately said yes. Then I got the script and screamed. Haha!

Can you provide any behind-the-scenes stories from the Supernatural set?

Well, I have a blast every time I get invited to be on their set. I loved getting to play opposite those boys, and I had a lot of fun hanging with Kim and Sam, then there was that time Jensen let me sit inside Baby, when filming Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox. I just love everyone.

What was your favorite scene to film? Which one was the most difficult?

All are my favorite, but my very first scene will always hold a special place in my heart. It was a dream come true on so many levels for me.

What do you have in common with your character?

I’ve always felt like an old soul, and she’s a very old soul, so we share that. We’re also both strong women who go after what they want with relentless passion.

What is a little-known fact about Billie?

She looks you directly in your soul, not your eyes.

What are your thoughts on Billie’s constant maneuvering to get Sam and Dean’s souls?

I think it’s great and only adds to the show’s tension. As a fan, I love knowing that with everything they’ve been through, the stakes are still high.

Any word on when we’ll explore Billie’s “relationship” with Crowley?

Photos: Tara Noelle

I know as much as you do.

Do you have any current projects that you’d like to share?

Well, 2017 is going to be amazing. I’m excited to be returning to the stage again, this time I’ll be working at The Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake, doing two amazing plays; An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and The Madness of King George III by Alan Bennett. You can also catch me starring alongside Jewel Staite in Lifetime’s TV movie thriller Naked Pursuit. And as always I’m really excited to be back on Supernatural for season 12. There’s even more cool projects on the horizon, but I gotta keep my lips sealed until the powers that be say it’s okay to share ;)

