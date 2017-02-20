Click to read the full story: Lindsay Winch talks ‘Supernatural’ and blowing steam with Dean Winchester

In the Supernatural episode Regarding Dean, Lindsay Winch plays Elka – the spunky waitress that Dean finds out he “blew some steam off with.” Not only does Lindsay have a few of the more memorable lines in the episode – the idea that someone took of advantage of Dean made me laugh – her character, as I mention in the questions, brought some much-needed levity to an episode that could have easily been extremely dark. Lindsay has also been in Arrow.

Tell us about working with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles – it must have been an absolute blast!

Jared and Jensen are a dream team. Literally. I had a hard time looking directly at either of them because they’re both so handsome. Like looking at an eclipse. But they’re also extremely personable, down to Earth, professional, and funny. They were constantly cracking jokes between takes.

What did you enjoy most about working on Supernatural?

Working with the cast and crew — between Jared and Jensen making me feel immediately at home, to the patience and camaraderie of fellow cast members and crew — you can feel the care and respect they hold for one another and the show.

Do you have any behind the scenes stories to share?

Jared and Jensen are more gentlemanly than mischievous, by a hair, and that all I’m going to say.

Regarding Dean was definitely one of the most emotional episodes so far this season – your character, and her lines, brought a bit of levity to the situation (your delivery of “You poor thing, you were all roofed up!” was perfect!) … which line was your favorite?

Why thank you! I enjoyed playing the “Agents Moon and Entwhistle,” exchange. The fake names are so ridiculous, and it was fun to play into the “Agent nom du jour ” running joke.

Do you have any upcoming projects to share?

I am appearing in an upcoming episode of “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce” in a very small, but humorous role.

Did anyone else ride Larry the bull?

Only two other background performers rode “Larry” — but he was certainly talking to me! Jensen got in the saddle and shot that scene at 8 in the morning — I tip my cowboy hat to him.

