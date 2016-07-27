Click to read the full story: Lindsay Lohan’s dad claims she’s pregnant and motherly while smoking

Over the weekend, actress Lindsay Lohan took to her Twitter to announce that she was expecting her first baby. Unfortunately, this big announcement came after a multiple-post rant, in which Lindsay claimed her fiancée Egor was cheating on her.

On Tuesday, Lindsay posted a photo to her Instagram page with a caption that stated that she was going to “take time for [herself] with good friends.” After her eventful weekend, it is evident that the former child star is hoping to lay low for a while and deal with the issues going on in her personal life.

Lindsay Lohan, Instagram post:

Nonetheless, while Lindsay may be opting to stay away from the media spotlight, her father is doing the complete opposite. In a new interview with Inside Edition, Lindsay’s father Michael Lohan revealed that he genuinely believes his 30-year-old daughter is, in fact, pregnant. Michael explained, “I have no reason not to believe [Lindsay]. She is my daughter. She hasn’t misled me. I go on what she tells me.” He also told the publication that he “will be there for Lindsay” during her first pregnancy.

Later in the interview, Michael went on to address Lindsay’s fiancée Egor. Clearly siding with his daughter, Michael titled Egor, 23, a “coward” and said that he should “get help.” He stated,”[Egor] is going to stay away from my daughter until he gets better. I feel bad for him, but this kind of behavior is not going to happen.”

Since everything went down between Lindsay and Egor over the weekend, Lindsay has flown back to New York to be with her family. In addition, Egor was spotted moving some of his things out of his potentially former fiancée’s abode.

Now Michael Lohan is making more money off his daughter’s latest state of mind. He is claiming that his daughter texted him, “Daddy, I’m pregnant.”

She has been telling friends she is pregnant after a huge bust-up with her now-ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov where she accused him of partying with an alleged prostitute. A source close to Lindsay says she has broken up with him but she desperately wants him back. The source said, “She is saying she is pregnant, but it could be for attention.”

But her father insists he believes her. “She tells me she is and I have no reason not to believe her … I was a little bit taken aback, but it was to be expected. She’s 30 years old. She wants to have babies. She loves kids. She’s had relationships with people in the past who have children, and she’s very close to them. She’s got a very maternal instinct.”

After being dumped by Tarabasov, Lindsay has fled to Sardinia to hang out on a mega-yacht with her friend, Israeli socialite Hofit Golan. She was seen onboard smoking, which she should not be doing if pregnant.

When asked why Lindsay was smoking, Michael continued, “Well, people smoke when they’re pregnant. People drink when they’re pregnant. Lindsay doesn’t drink … I’m very proud of her because through this whole thing most people might have relapsed. They might have had a drink or taken pills or something. She stayed clean and sober through this whole situation.”

