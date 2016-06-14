Click to read the full story: Lil Wayne seizure grounds plane and Ed O’Neil now knows who Britney Spears is

After several years of struggling with substance abuse, rapper Lil Wayne has been taken to the hospital after suffering two seizures while on his private plane. Back in 2012 and 2013, the artist was similarly forced to make an emergency landing after seizing in his private jet.

In the past, the rapper has come out stating that he has had a history of seizures and has even claimed to be epileptic. However, some insiders close to the star say that his condition has dramatically worsened over the past few years due to his heavy consumption of lean – a recreational drink that contains prescription cough syrup. In fact, Lil Wayne swore off the triggering drink a few months back but has been seen drinking it constantly over the past while nonetheless.

According to the most recent report from media source TMZ, Lil Wayne was seizing in the early afternoon and lost consciousness. However, once he regained awareness he reportedly refused medical treatment. Just an hour after this first occurrence, Wayne once again began seizing and for the second time, his private jet had to make an emergency landing. The rapper was again unconscious when paramedics tended to him for the second time of the day.

Lil Wayne is now being treated at a local hospital after being transported by an ambulance in Omaha.

There aren’t many people in the world that wouldn’t be able to recognize superstar Britney Spears, but Modern Family’s Ed O’Neil happens to be one of them. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Ed recounted his recent encounter with Miss Spears.

Ed explained that he was boarding a flight to Hawaii when a kind blonde-haired woman came up to him. He recounted, “She came up and said oh Mr. O’Neill I love Modern Family. You’re my favorite on the show. And I was like, ‘Well ‘m here, I’m the only one here’…you know.” Shortly after their quick chat, Ed granted Britney’s request to take a picture with him.

After their brief encounter, Britney posted her picture to her Twitter page, which has nearly 46 million followers. She lovingly captioned the photo with Ed, “Fancy running into this guy! Such a sweetheart!!”

Britney Spears, Twitter post:

Fancy running into this guy! ? Such a sweetheart!! pic.twitter.com/jqyVIVmu30 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 21, 2015

It wasn’t until his manager contacted him that Ed found out who the female fan really was. He went on to explain, “my manager texts me and goes, ‘what is this? 53,000 likes. It’s Britney Spears’…I Mean. Look at the look on my face. Do I look like I’m sitting with Britney Spears?”

Fortunately, Britney was not able to pick up on the fact that Ed had absolutely no idea who she was at the time. In the end, the pop princess was able to get the fan-girl Modern Family photo she wanted and Ed surely will never forget Miss Spears’ face again after this ordeal!

