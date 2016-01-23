Click to read the full story: Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Officially back on & Louis Tomlinson finally talks baby

Over the holiday break, former fiancées Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus fueled rumors that they were back together after they were photographed hanging out in Australia with Liam’s family. Not too long after, Miley was seen in front of Liam’s house in California with a U-Haul truck and reportedly moved the majority of her animals to his house.

Now media outlets are claiming that it is official, and the two are definitely back on. In fact, sources are saying that Liam and Miley have actually picked up right back where they left off and have decided to resume their engagement!

After returning from her short vacation with the Hemsworth clan in Byron Bay, Australia, Miley was spotted around Los Angeles wearing the infamous Neil Lane ring that Liam had proposed with back in 2012. Although neither Miley nor Liam have openly commented on their reignited romance, it is pretty clear that they aren’t looking to hide anything. On numerous occasions, Miley has posted pictures to her Instagram seemingly flaunting her sparkly rock once again.

So…in two years the young stars have gone from engaged to broken up (following Miley’s infamous VMAs performance) to engaged once again! Hopefully, the few years break in between will help their relationship last this time around.

Meanwhile, in other young Hollywood news, it has now been confirmed that One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is officially a father!

People magazine was the first to report that Louis’ baby momma Briana Jungwirth had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday where she gave birth to a boy. Although the two are no longer romantically linked, sources close to both parties say they are excited for the baby and will be raising it together nonetheless.

Speculation began when Louis’ former stepfather Mark Tomlinson took to his Twitter page to post a suspicious comment. Mark’s tweet read, “Is that the patter of tiny feet?”

Mark Tomlinson, Twitter post:

Is that the patter of tiny feet? — mark tomlinson (@tavtommo) January 22, 2016

Although it is not clear, some fans of Louis and One Direction claim that Briana’s grandmother confirmed the news on her supposed Instagram page. Along with a musical video, the user assumed to be Briana’s grandmother captioned (which has since been deleted), “Louis just let Ur heart dance. U now have another you. A gift that will want to be just like YOU.”

Briana’s Grandmother, Instagram post:

At this point, neither Briana nor Louis’ reps have confirmed the news. In addition, most of the people close to the stars have yet to post their congratulations on social media. However, Louis’ bandmate Niall Horan’s brother Greg did jump on his Twitter and post, “Congratulations to my friends Louis and Briana. Beautiful boy. [Louis Tomlinson] Talk later.”

Greg Horan, Twitter post:

Congratulations too my friends Louis and Briana. Beautiful boy. @Louis_Tomlinson. Talk later — Greg Horan (@Greghoran87) January 22, 2016

Louis Tomlinson finally acknowledged having a baby on Twitter early Saturday.

I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday :) ? He is healthy and pretty amazing :) I'm very happy!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 23, 2016

? Daddy daddy cool — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 23, 2016

:) :) :) — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 23, 2016

Tomlinson’s fellow One Direction singers have not commented directly about the happy news, although Harry Styles appeared to post a celebratory tweet.

“Flowers all around,” he wrote late on Friday.

Flowers all round. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 23, 2016

Soon after news of his and Jungwirth’s baby’s birth was confirmed on Friday, Tomlinson was spotted wearing a hospital band while shopping in Los Angeles.

Not spotted was Danielle Campbell, who has recently been linked romantically to the singer. While the two have not confirmed a relationship, Tomlinson and The Originals actress have been photographed together several times over the past few weeks, most recently in London just before New Year’s Eve.

The post Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Officially back on & Louis Tomlinson finally talks baby appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay