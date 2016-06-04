Click to read the full story: LeBron James has no excuses for 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James Has No Excuses in 2016 NBA Finals Rematch Against Golden State Warriors

LeBron James is making his sixth straight NBA Finals trip this season and his seventh overall. At 2-4, LeBron understands how big beating the Golden State Warriors this season is for his legacy. Michael Jordan was 6-0 in the Finals; Kobe Bryant was 5-2.

If you ask me, the 2-16 NBA Finals may be the most important of LeBron’s career thus far. In each of the four losses, there’s some excuse for coming up short, except possibly the matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron never made excuses, but they were there.

For example, LeBron was left alone in the Finals last season. With Kevin Love injured against the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving going down in Game 1 of the 2015 Finals and no real head coach, LeBron was left to do it alone—and he almost did. James played out of his mind in the Finals last season. Unfortunately, one man can’t beat one of the best all-around teams in NBA history.

This season, Love and Irving are here. LeBron has the coach he wanted in Tyronn Lue. Everyone is healthy. Time to play ball.

Of course, the Cavs are still underdogs even with all the pieces together. It would be hard for Vegas to put anyone over the 73-9 Warriors.

“Not my concern,” said LeBron on being the underdog in the rematch. “I don’t get involved in all of that—underdog, overdog, whatever the case may be. It’s stupidity. We’re better built to start the Finals than we were last year. Doesn’t matter who it’s against. I mean, that’s not a headline, it’s obvious.”

The Cavs lost both regular season matchups with the Warriors this season, with the most recent one being a 34-point embarrassment in Cleveland back in January. Between that and the Finals last year, it’s safe to say the Cavs want some revenge.

“In January?” said Irving when asked about the regular season matchups. “I don’t remember.”

Why don’t I believe you, Kyrie?

Maybe Anderson Varejao was sent to Golden State to sabotage them in the Finals.

Game 1 was Thursday with the Warriors winning.

