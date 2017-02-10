Click to read the full story: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade stand by Knicks Charles Oakley arrest

LeBron, Wade, CP3 Defend New York Knicks Legend Charles Oakley After his Arrest Courtside at Game

New York Knicks great Charles Oakley has long been an outspoken critic of the way the NBA is now, and his feud with Knicks owner James Dolan is no secret. Things took an ugly turn Wednesday night, however, when Oakley was arrested after being forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks game.



It was an intense scene as Oakley seemed to lash out and strike an MSG employee not far from Dolan. Oakley was immediately removed by a good eight or so people. Although Oakley apologized for the incident the next day on ESPN Radio, the Knicks doubled down on their position in a statement.

“There are dozens of security staff, employees, and NYPD that witnessed Oakley’s abusive behavior,” read the statement from the Knicks franchise. “It started when he entered the building and continued until he was arrested and left the building. Every single statement we have received is consistent in describing his actions.”

The Knicks ended it saying they hope “he gets some help soon.”

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade didn’t appreciate that last line or the situation in general.

“10years!!!,” said Wade in an Instagram caption on a picture of Oakley playing for the Knicks. “10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won’t be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment!”

Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul and Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James among others similarly took to social media to support the NBA legend. The NBA community did not appreciate the way the Knicks treated Oakley, especially in telling him to get help after everything he did for the organization.

Whatever his problem is with Oakley, Dolan should try to solve it as soon as possible. The last thing the Knicks need right now is more off-court issues.

