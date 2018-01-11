Click to read the full story: LaVar Ball lands a giant F for Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand from BBB

The Big Baller Brand has run into some big baller issues with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB gave the BBB an ‘F’ in their recent assessment of the clothing retailer run by the outspoken LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 overall selection and star rookie Lonzo Ball.

The Big Baller Brand racked up 32 complaints with the Better Business Bureau, with 14 of those complaints being that merchandise was never received and another 15 regarding problems with products or customer service. The Big Baller Brand failed to respond to 12 of those claims and at least five others remain open.

As it turns out, Big Ballers can’t handle big business.

“Holidays always slows shipping,” said Ball. “But we stay on top of customer service. It’s probably Nike and Adidas complaining about not getting their Big Baller Brand merchandise.”

Maybe LaVar just has too much on his plate right now. His son Lonzo is in the NBA doing his own thing, and so LaVar decided to move on to his other two sons in an effort to get them into the NBA. Of course, LaVar is a bit…umm, let’s say unconventional. So, instead of having his kids go through college, get an education, play basketball, and eventually enter the draft, LaVar decided to pull LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA and LaMelo Ball out of high school and then set them up with a professional basketball club in Lithuania.

So, in a way, you could say that LaVar helped his two younger sons go pro even faster. He even sponsored the Big Baller Brand Challenge Cup in Lithuania to give his kids a chance to play.

So, yeah, LaVar Ball has bigger things to worry about than shipping your $400 shoes. Besides, we all know which BBB is the real BBB.

“Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages,” continued LaVar. “Who cares about them? Tell them that Yelp! has replaced the Better Business Bureau. We honestly thought the Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB stands for the Big Baller Brand.”

Who needs better business when we have the Big Ballers. No one knows business better than LaVar Ball, and he is 100 percent qualified to run an apparel company because he has a son in the NBA and he’s on TV a lot. Of course, Nike and Adidas are super jealous of what LaVar has been able to accomplish. I imagine that the Big Baller Brand will certainly show up in their competition analysis in their next annual report.

Knowing that the BBB would certainly take them down if left unchecked, Nike and Adidas committed time and resources to stomping them out.

This theory sounds like a scary look inside LaVar’s head. Either way, the Big Baller Brand hasn’t earned the best reputation in business thus far. They don’t treat their customers well, and it sounds like they’ve hardly shipped anything. I’ve seen a few people walking around with BBB merch on, and it sounds like I’d see a lot more if LaVar actually shipped anything.

The best (or worst, depending on whether or not you’re a BBB customer) part about it, is that the Big Baller Brand customer service sounds exactly like LaVar.

“This company does not offer refunds,” read one complaint. “I purchased two items and was told there would be a 1-2-week delay. I have been waiting six weeks now, and when I asked why it was taking so long, I was called a ‘small baller.’ At this point, I believe they have decided to steal my money.”

This man was called a small baller for complaining about the wait. That’s the most LaVar thing I’ve ever heard. I really hope that LaVar is the only customer service rep. Maybe it’s just him operating this whole brand.

Either way, the BBB couldn’t even keep the most loyal of their customers happy.

“I’m a big fan of LaVar Ball and Big Baller Brand, so naturally when the Melo Ball 1s came out, I was going to order them,” wrote another angry customer. “I ordered them in November because the site said ‘shipping by December 23.’ I look on the site on December 24; it now says ‘shipping by February 23.’…No email from the company or anything! In that same order, I also purchased a shirt, expecting them to ship separately since the shoes allegedly wouldn’t come out for another month. No shirt, no shoes, no nothing. I’m pretty disappointed in spending $450 on the shoes and shirt, and I just want my merch or my money back.”

Maybe LaVar wasn’t ready for the number of orders he received. Maybe he just actually doesn’t care because he doesn’t have time for small ballers. Either way, it provides us with constant entertainment.

The post LaVar Ball lands a giant F for Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand from BBB appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice