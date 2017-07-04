Click to read the full story: Latest ‘Dunkirk’ spot shows Tom Hardy intensity

Tom Hardy gets front and center attention in the latest Dunkirk spot that hit weeks for the highly anticipated film’s July 21 release date. It might only be fifteen seconds long, but it is jam packed with an epic dogfight with Tom Hardy and a brief glimpse at Cillian Murphy.



This is director Christopher Nolan’s second shortest feature after his first time behind the chair with his film Following. The story unfolded over the course of 1 hour and 9 minutes, and most of Nolan’s films since then have stretched much longer with his sci-fi movie Interstellar that was nearly three hours long.

Dunkirk comes in 6 minutes shorter than Memento, the film that changed his career trajectory forever.

After his incredible work on The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar, director Nolan has rightfully earned his place amongst the top filmmakers in Hollywood. And his next film, Dunkirk, will surely only continue that impressive winning streak. We’ve already seen a few amazing trailers that showcase Nolan’s stunning action, frequent use of practical effects, and his ability to completely suck you into the worlds he creates. But unlike his most recent works, this story tells a tragic – yet also heroic – true story.

The film centers around the harrowing evacuation of British and Allied forces in Dunkirk, France during World War II. After the soldiers were completely surrounded by the Germans, a few brave souls set out to save them from complete annihilation. While there were thousands involved in the actual evacuation, Dunkirk follows a few of them, played by Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), Mark Rylance (The BFG), Cillian Murphy (Inception), and acclaimed musician Harry Styles.

One interesting surprise with Dunkirk is its recently-announced runtime of only 107 minutes. That perfectly adequate runtime may not seem that shocking to some, but looking at how long most of Nolan’s previous films have been, it will definitely be a change. But its shorter length is probably due to Nolan’s tease of there being very little dialogue in the movie – so there’s no doubt he’s being very wise about how he tells this story. The film surely be magnificent either way, but it is too bad we aren’t getting a near-three-hour epic like Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

As Dunkirk‘s mid-July release date quickly approaches, Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops to showcase what the film will be. They recently unveiled a beautiful poster (which you can see below), but they just released the film’s first TV spot. The short clip shows Tom Hardy stuck in a terrifying dogfight, which should get your heart beating a little bit faster. See the poster and TV spot above.

Official Synopsis for Dunkirk:

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.



The cast for Dunkirk includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles and opens in theaters on July 21st.

