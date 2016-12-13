Click to read the full story: Lamar Odom back to rehab while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie custody fight rages on

Early this week, former NBA star Lamar Odom checked into a San Diego rehab center. This was a big step for the star, as he has repeatedly refused to accept help in the past for his ongoing substance abuse issues.

As you may remember, over a year ago Lamar found himself in a near-death situation. He was found completely unconscious outside of a Las Vegas brothel. Subsequently, doctors determined that Lamar had overdosed on a potentially fatal mixture of crack cocaine and various other substances.

While Lamar has made an incredible progress in his recovery since his Las Vegas health scare, he evidently is still concerned about falling back to his old ways.

A source close to Lamar talked to E! News about his sudden decision to enter a San Diego rehab facility. The source said, “It was [Lamar’s] own decision. He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life. He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands that importance of maintaining his sobriety.”

The rehab center is located in San Diego, Calif.

The news comes just three days after a judge finalized Odom’s divorce from Khloé Kardashian. The pair originally filed for divorce in 2013, but postponed the split while he recuperated from his overdose. Khloé refiled for divorce in May.

In October 2015, the 37-year-old was at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch in Nevada when he was found by two women unconscious on the floor of the brothel. A source told E! at the time that he was “doing crack cocaine all weekend and he choked on his mucous.” He woke up three days later.

Earlier this year it was reported that Khloé was worried about Odom’s drinking problems and urged him to seek treatment. A source told People that Lamar was refusing to listen to her. In June, his friends were also concerned he was back on crack. He also was escorted off a plane in July after vomiting on himself.

Undoubtedly, Lamar’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian will be happy to hear that her former beau is finally getting the comprehensive help he needs.

Trouble continues to brew between recently separated Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. While Angelina filed for divorce a few months back, her and Brad’s legal battle is just getting underway.

A few days ago, Brad attempted to file an order with the court, requesting that all custody-related legal documents be sealed from the public. However, much to the award-winning actor’s dismay, this privacy-related request was denied.

Following the court’s decision to deny his request, Brad decided to give it another shot and filed a subsequent request for increased privacy in the court’s handling of his and Angelina’s custody battle. Media outlet the Daily Mail just obtained exclusive documents, in which Brad candidly discusses his concerns regarding the privacy and safety of his (and Angelina’s) six young kids. In the documents, Brad rants, “[Angelina Jolie] and I have been unable to agree on a custody schedule, and I intend to file a Request for Orders to establish a schedule unless an agreement is reached. I am extremely concerned that if court records regarding custody are not sealed, information contained therein will cause irreparable damage to our children’s privacy rights. I am respectfully requesting that all custody-related pleadings be sealed.”

Later in the documents, Brad’s lawyer Lance S. Spiegel also noted his perspective on the whole situation regarding the privacy of the six kids amidst their parents’ highly publicized legal battle. Lance explained, “Based on [Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Ms. Masser]’s email dated December 2, 2016, the unauthorized filing of the October Stipulation was caused by [Jolie’s] reaction to [Pitt’s attorney] having advised her counsel that [Pitt’s] time with the children should be increased. Jolie previously refused to enter into a stipulation for such an order and has instead compromised the children’s privacy by disregarding a confidentiality agreement that was expressly designed to protect the minor children. The minor children should be protected from embarrassment and stigma resulting from public access to information concerning their emotional status and their relationships with their parents.”

While both Brad and Angelina claim to be fighting for what they believe is in the best interest of their kids, the ex-couple’s legal battle continues to take a toll on their family. Inevitably, the parties will be returning to the courtroom later next month.

By: Ricki Reay