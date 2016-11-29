Click to read the full story: Lady Gaga’s Perfect Illusion and Kanye West’s extended hospital stay

Over the summer, celebrity couple Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney suddenly called off their engagement. While Gaga has not explicitly explained the reason behind her and Taylor’s surprising split, she did seem to hint at it in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. You can see the whole interview just below.

In the all-new interview, Gaga said, “I think women love very hard. We love men. We just love everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with.” Gaga also went on to explain that sometimes she feels as though men can feel emasculated when women try to get them to express the same feelings of love. She told the CBS Sunday Morning interviewer, “You know. We’re (us as women) not trying to make you (men) any less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

While Gaga tried to stay away from sharing any further details regarding her love life, she did (somewhat) address the rumors saying that her single “Perfect Illusion” is about Taylor. When asked about the speculation, Gaga passively answered, “I have said it before – I love Taylor so much, and he’s my best friend.”

Unfortunately, rapper Kanye West ended up spending his Thanksgiving weekend in the hospital. As you probably know by now, Kanye was admitted to the hospital over a week ago after demonstrating notably erratic, unusual behavior. He was given a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation after people close to him expressed concern for his mental well-being.

According to numerous media outlets, doctors have since deemed Kanye to be “profoundly depressed.” In addition, they also believe that Kanye is struggling with severe paranoia. TMZ just reported that last Monday, the day Kanye was admitted into the hospital, he was refusing to let the hospital staff treat him, as he was convinced that they were out to get him. While the rapper was initially being treated for extreme dehydration and exhaustion, doctors soon began addressing other issues that they believe played a role in Kanye’s erratic behavior.

While Kanye spent the holidays in the hospital with his family, he is reportedly hoping to return home early this week. Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian is already working out a plan with the hospital to ensure he continues to receive suitable treatment from a personal doctor after he is discharged.

Although thousands of Kanye’s fans were disappointed when the rapper announced he was canceling the rest of his “Saint Pablo” tour, it is pretty clear that there were some issues that needed to be dealt with. Here’s hoping that 2017 is a better year for Kanye, as well as his wife Kim (who is still recovering from a scary encounter with a group of robbers who broke into her Paris hotel room a few months back).

Caitlyn Jenner has picked a name for her upcoming memoir: “The Secrets of My Life.”

As announced last year by Grand Central Publishing, the book is scheduled for April 17. It will trace Jenner’s life from her childhood and years Jenner as Olympic superstar Bruce Jenner through her multiple marriages and children and transition to Caitlyn.

Jenner came out as a trans woman in 2015.

‘Tis the season for bright, cheery holiday music playing ad nauseam on the radio, in shopping malls and television commercials. But if you’re not feeling the Christmas spirit, there’s still a song for you.

Take Elvis’ mournful “Blue Christmas,” released in 1957, which has become a holiday staple. Or consider Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas,” a Vietnam War-era song about wishing for a world where all men could live in equality and peace.

But a few contemporary artists are also tapping into less-than-jolly emotions to write new songs for Christmas.

Contemporary Christian pop singer Amy Grant is synonymous with Christmas. She’s put out several Christmas albums over the course of her career, including a couple that went platinum, and regularly hosts holiday tours and performances.

But she said some fans told her that their holidays aren’t always so joyous.

“I’ve recorded a lot of Christmas music, but I thought, what I haven’t done is to consider somebody that spends their holidays alone,” Grant said, during an interview in Nashville, Tennessee. “I want to make a record for an audience of one. I want to tell one person ‘Merry Christmas, , she’ and I want to be willing to sit there in the sadness too.”

Her new holiday record, “Tennessee Christmas,” which has reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Holiday Album chart, includes several non-traditional yuletide tunes: “Melancholy Christmas,” ”Another Merry Christmas,” and “December.” The lyrics speak to people who have no one to talk to, who have lost loved ones or who have struggled to make it through the year.

Grant said fans have taken to her Facebook page to talk about their feelings of grief, isolation and loneliness. And they have been reaching out to each other for support.

“My goal with this record is I am making it safe to say, ‘I am alone,'” Grant said.

But not everyone is a fan of her somber approach to holiday music.

LifeWay Christian Resources, the national retail arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, decided not to stock the record. Jennifer Cooke, Grant’s manager, wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post about LifeWay’s decision and said songs like “Melancholy Christmas” were bringing people together despite the fact that the song never mentions Jesus.

Soul singer Andra Day re-introduced “Someday At Christmas” to a new generation of fans last year when she sang it with Wonder during a holiday TV commercial. That song is included on her new holiday EP, “Merry Christmas from Andra Day.”

“I love that it has all the spirit of Christmas in the song, but at the same time the message in the song is beautiful, and it’s relevant and it’s selfless, taking an opportunity to celebrate Christmas but to also say, ‘Hey, there are things we need to address’,” she said.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is new to the holiday music tradition, releasing her first collection of Christmas songs this year called “A Very Kacey Christmas.” Known for her acerbic wit in lyrics, Musgraves covered the funny side of Christmas with “A Willie Nice Christmas,” with Willie Nelson, as well as holiday classics like “Feliz Navidad” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

But when she thought about what she could add to the catalog of holiday music, she wanted to write a sad song.

“The sad side of the holidays, I feel like no one really wants to talk about to acknowledge,” Musgraves said. “For a lot (of people), including myself and my family, there is a kind of sadness to Christmas sometimes.”

She wrote the original song, “Christmas Makes Me Cry,” about feeling like the only one getting the holiday blues while everyone else celebrates.

“Ironically, that was very fun for me to tap into,” Musgraves said. “I cried when I wrote the song, and I cried when I was tracking it.”

Imagine a new picture book based on a famous song.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told media outlets on Monday that it was publishing “Imagine,” inspired by the John Lennon classic of the same name and authorized by his widow, Yoko Ono. With illustrations by Jean Jullien, the book will feature Lennon’s lyrics as it tells of a young pigeon’s mission to advocate for peace.

“Imagine” comes out Sept. 21, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. It will be released in partnership with Amnesty International, which will receive some of the proceeds.

In recent years, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Outlaw Pete” have also inspired picture books.

Anthony Michael Hall may go from “The Breakfast Club” to prison.

The Brat Pack member, 48, has been charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury after his September altercation with a neighbor, TMZ reports.

Due to special circumstances alleged in the case, Hall’s potential maximum sentence was upped from four years to seven.

The fight allegedly stemmed from an unlocked gate in Hall’s condo complex. Hall is accused of slamming his neighbor to the ground, leaving him with a broken wrist and an injured back.

It wasn’t Hall’s first brush with the law: He was arrested in 2011 for allegedly “terrorizing” his neighbors with aggressive behavior, including spraying them with a hose and cursing at them repeatedly. In 2009, a judge ordered Hall to stay away from ex-girlfriend Diana Falzone after he allegedly stalked her in New York.

Evan Rachel Wood was raped twice; she revealed in a new interview.

“I’ve been raped. By a significant other while we were together,” the “Westworld” star recently told Rolling Stone. “And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar … I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

Wood was previously linked to Katherine Moennig in October 2014. She was married to “Fantastic Four” star Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a son, from 2012 to 2014, and dated Marilyn Manson off and on from 2006 to 2010.

Wood also reflected on her relationship with Manson, whom she dated when she was 18 and the rocker was 36.

“I met somebody that promised freedom and expression and no judgments,” she said of her romance with Manson, which began when he was still married to Dita Von Teese. “And I was craving danger and excitement … Most teenagers are searching for identity, and I was thrown into a situation where I was supposed to have that already figured out.”

She continued, “Then you’re demonized for figuring it out and getting messy. People would call me a whore when I walked down the street, and you can’t not be hurt by that.”

But the former child star adds that her skin has gotten thicker with age.

“I couldn’t handle all the attention when I was younger,” she said. “But I feel like I’m in a place where I’m not going to collapse under the pressure.”

Shannen Doherty is continuing to battle cancer with her first day of radiation treatment.

“I look like I’m about to make a run for it which is accurate. Radiation is frightening to me,” the 45-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Monday, “Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me.”

The 45-year-old continued, “I’m sure I’ll get used to it but right now…. I hate it.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2015. In August, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and that she would undergo chemotherapy followed by radiation.

“I think what’s beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you, and it remakes you so many different times,” she said in an emotional interview with Chelsea Handler last month. “The person I thought I was supposed to be, or was going to be, or who I thought I was six months ago is now somebody completely different.”

Reality star Brandi Glanville has apologized after causing a media maelstrom for her unusual take on the holiday season.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum posed for a photo above Jesus in a San Diego nativity scene as if she had just given birth to the son of God.

“Never forget the reason for the season,” she wrote under the Facebook snap which was posted on Friday.

Almost immediately hundreds of people criticized her for the post.

I made a joke about where babies come from in poor taste.I am Christian raised Lutheran.I apologized &took it down.God forgives that's it!! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 28, 2016

‘Wow, just wow!! You managed to offend practically everyone with this post. Are you stupid or something?’ one person wrote.

Glanville deleted the photo following the backlash. The 44-year-old blonde also took to Twitter to defend herself.

Glanville first came into the public eye as the wife of actor Eddie Cibrian. Their marriage imploded when Cibrian had an affair with singer Leann Rimes who he married a year after splitting up with Glanville.

Lamar Odom and his ex may be on good terms again, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting back together.

On Sunday, Liza Morales posted a pic of family and friends posed in front of a giant Christmas tree to Instagram that showed the former NBA star looking healthier and happier than he has in some time.

But don’t expect a reunion anytime soon, the two are only in it for their children. Morales said as much when a commenter asked if the former pair had gotten back together.

“Take him back? No. We are co-parenting,” she wrote to a user who mistakenly applauded Morales for getting back together with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Before Odom married Kardashian in 2009, he and Morales were together for more than a decade. The former couple has two children together, 18-year-old Destiny and 14-year-old Lamar Jr. A third child, Jayden, passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2006.

Sofía Vergara’s ex-fiancé Nick Loeb is helping fund President-elect Donald Trump’s White House transition.

Loeb, who was previously honorary chairman for a political-action committee for Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential run, is now part of a fundraising committee for Trump’s transition and inauguration.

Loeb — who’s been caught in a nasty legal war with Vergara over frozen embryos — sent out an invite this week to a transition breakfast with Trump in New York on Dec. 7.

Tickets are $5,000, and the location is so far under wraps.

Lewis M. Eisenberg and Steven T. Mnuchin are also a part of the committee, which includes dozens of other donors.

Gerard Butler is single….again.

After a couple of years of dating, he’s ended things with Morgan Brown, a former model and the daughter of late Hamptons real estate developer Coco Brown.

“Girls throw themselves at him,” a source told me. “It’s hard for him to constantly say, ‘No. Get away from me. I have a girlfriend.’”

The couple was last photographed together in July on a romantic boat ride in Capri, Italy.

The Scot is about to start filming “Den of Thieves,” about a thief planning a bank heist who gets trapped between two sets of criminals.

Ethan Hawke had a reunion with his “Reality Bites” co-star Winona Ryder over two decades later at a screening of his movie “Born To Be Blue.”

Ryder showed up to the after-party at the Django in Tribeca on Sunday to support Hawke when he snuck up on her.

“They hugged and chatted. It was really sweet,” said a spy.

Hawke plays Chet Baker in the jazz film.

Director Robert Budreau said, “Ethan and Richard Linklater had wanted to do a [Chet Baker] movie about 15 years earlier . . . Ethan was so insanely prepared . . . in terms of the trumpet work . . . the singing . . . trying to capture the spirit of this very contradictory character.”

Princess Beatrice sliced open Ed Sheeran’s face with a sword while attempting to “knight” James Blunt as a party prank.

Sheeran, 25, was rushed to a hospital after Bea, 28, swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder without realizing he was behind her.

He showed off the scar this week after the Windsor bash.

One source said: “He could’ve been blinded.’’

The royal had grabbed a sword after soldier-turned-singer Blunt, 42, joked that he would love to become a Sir.

But as she said, “Arise, Sir James,” she is believed to have misjudged the weight of the blade and had no idea Sheeran was standing right behind her.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran, at the party with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gash under his eye.

Beatrice was said to be “inconsolable.”

Sheeran, whose hits include “Bloodstream,” later returned to the party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, home to Bea’s dad, Prince Andrew.

Andrew was away on business but Bea’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, who has staged mock knighthood ceremonies in the past, was at the do earlier this month.

Pictures of Sheeran’s injury were posted online, leading fans to speculate on the cause.

Jet-setting Beatrice, who split from long-term boyfriend Dave Clark this summer, was said to be “extremely relieved” when Sheeran returned to the party.

A ‘source’ went on: “Afterwards, Ed went back to the house and carried on the party, as Cherry was there and he wanted to show he was OK to Beatrice.

“Obviously the princess was upset and everyone was talking about it, but she and Ed spoke about and everything was fine.

“She did nothing wrong except mess around at a party and her friends, including Ed, all told her that.”

The following night, Sheeran, who has taken a year off after his whirlwind global success, made no attempt to hide his injury as he attended a gig at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

He posed for photos with fans that were then posted online, sparking feverish speculation about his wound.

One Twitter user asked: “What’s on his face? Did he hurt himself?”

Others wrongly speculated it was caused by too much boozing.

LaurenMaher9 wrote: “Ed Sheeran got too drunk the other night and fell, cut his face and had to get stitches ahaha.”

Another said: “He got drunk drinking whisky, fell, and had to go to A&E to get stitches.”

Earlier that week, the kind-hearted star visited another hospital to serenade a 9-year-old fan with a rare brain disorder.

The singer sang his song “Photograph” to Melody Driscoll at Epsom Hospital in Surrey.

Her mum, Karina, said: “She was the happiest I have ever seen her in her entire life.”

His royal “knighthood” accident was not the first time he has had a scare with a sword.

He confessed in 2013 he almost injured Taylor Swift with one that was given to him by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson.

The pair, who have toured together, were traveling on country superstar Swift’s private jet when tragedy almost struck.

Sheeran said: “It’s a real sword. I was bringing it to Nashville, and her crew were weirded out by it.

“The plane is taking off, it was on the table and started sliding down. I was like, ‘No! It’s just about to impale Taylor.’”

Meanwhile, Blunt has royal connections himself, having guarded the Queen Mother’s coffin before her funeral in 2002 when he was still an army captain.

After leaving the armed forces, he achieved worldwide fame with his hit “You’re Beautiful” and married Sofia, 33, the granddaughter of the 8th Duke of Wellington.

Mock knighthood ceremonies are nothing new for the royal family.

In 1990, Bea’s mum, Sarah, now 57, amazed party guests in New York when she “knighted” a dog.

The Duchess of York bent down, dubbed the pet Sir Rutherford and tapped him on either side of his ears with a bread knife.

Those being knighted for real kneel before the queen as they are dubbed, lightly touched on the shoulder with a sword.

Prince William recently knighted Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace — and when the queen met the rocker later that day, she asked him: “Did he do it OK?”

The post Lady Gaga’s Perfect Illusion and Kanye West’s extended hospital stay appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay