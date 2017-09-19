Click to read the full story: Lady Gaga postpones tour and Blac Chyna ready to rap

Just days after canceling her scheduled performance at Rock in Rio, singer Lady Gaga announced that she will be postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.



Unfortunately, Gaga is facing some health problems of her own. On Thursday (September 14th), the “Born this Way” singer announced that she had to cancel her scheduled performance at Rock in Rio due to “severe pain.” On Instagram she posted a picture of an IV in her arm, with a caption that explained, “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock in Rio. I would do anything [for you] but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and I promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”

Shortly after posting to her Instagram, Gaga further elaborated on her health situation. On Twitter, she posted, “I was taken to the hospital – it’s not simply hip pain or wear [and] tear from sour. I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands [with] the very best doctors.”

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Well wishes to both Selena and Gaga!

