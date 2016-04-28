Click to read the full story: Lady Gaga pairs up with Elton John and John Krashinski’s mini ‘Office’ reunion

Lady Gaga is not only the godmother of Elton John’s son she is now also Elton’s business partner, as the two are launching a new fashion line together. Publication Women’s Wear Daily reported that Gaga and Elton are releasing a line called “Love Bravery,” which will be a musically inspired clothing and accessories collection that hopes to “inspire compassion and combat prejudice.”

“Love Bravery” will be sold at Macy’s and will also be available through the department store’s online shop between May 9 and August 30. Gaga and Elton are ensuring that the line is accessible and affordable, as the items are reportedly priced at no more than $100. In addition, customers can feel even better about their purchases from the “Love Bravery” collection, as 25% its sales will go to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Elton John’s Aids Foundation.

Both Gaga and Elton recently opened up about their exciting collaboration. Gaga explained, “it’s an honor to team up with Sir Elton John to create this line with Macy’s. We need to make the world a kinder and braver place where men and women everywhere are empowered to live with compassion. That’s what Born This Way Foundation is all about, that’s what the Elton John AIDS Foundation is all about and that what Love Bravery is all about.” Elton added, “I love the idea of fusing who you are on the inside – your passions and dreams – with what you wear on the outside. Love Bravery is about the compassion on the inside to understand someone’s fears, and the bravery on the outside to stand up for them, and for yourself: to accept other for who they are and to be who you want to be. It’s what I’ve tried to do in my life, my career, and with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and it’ a passion Lady Gaga and I share. So I’m thrilled we are collaborating on this project and delighted Macy’s understood our dream to connect with people this way.”

While it has been nearly 3 years since the hit TV comedy The Office aired its series finale, fans are still vocal about their love for the show. Thus, when two of the show’s main cast members had a mini reunion on Tuesday night, it was inevitable that diehard fans went into full-on freak out mode.

Actor John Krasinski, who played the lovable Jim Halpert on the sitcom, is currently starring opposite Claire Danes in the off-Broadway play Dry Powder. Needless to say, he was pleasantly surprised when his former co-star, actress Jenna Fischer came to watch his performance. John’s character Jim and Jenna’s character Pam quickly became The Office’s most adored couple, as they went from dating to being married and having two kids together during the course of its 9 seasons. Therefore, fans were rightfully overjoyed to see the two Dunder Mifflin lovebirds reunited once again.

John took to his Twitter to share a photo of him with Jenna, adding the caption, “Soooo…This rabid theater fan came to [Dry Powder] last night! [Jenna Fischer]”

John Krasinski, Twitter post:

However, as much as “Jam” (Pam and Jim’s unofficial couple name) fans yearn for a real-life love story between the two actors, they are both happily married. Jenna has been married to husband Lee Kirk for 6 years and they have two children together. Meanwhile, John has also been married for 6 years to fellow actor Emily Blunt. The two have a 2-year-old daughter together (Hazel) and Emily is currently pregnant with their second child.

