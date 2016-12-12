‘La La Land,’ ‘O.J. Simpson’ get love but Golden Globes silent on ‘Silence’
Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” got the Golden Globes notice, but Martin Scorsese’s late entry “Silence” received just that. Critical darling “La La Land” not only made indie box office history this weekend but also received seven Golden Globe nominations on its way to being a surefire Oscar nomination, if not winner.
Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight. pic.twitter.com/l2LJT32tAi
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2016
One person not taking the nominations too seriously is Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for his “Deadpool” movie.
The actor wrote on Twitter that “the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”
Reynolds plays a wise-cracking assassin in “Deadpool” and its upcoming sequel. He was nominated for best actor in a film comedy or musical; a rare awards show nomination for a superhero portrayal.
The actor’s post on Monday included a picture of his character in a holiday sweater and Santa hat as can be seen above.
FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” received five nominations while AMC’s underrated “The Night Manager” got four. The full list of nominations is below.
The nominations, announced Monday morning, cite for best comedy FX’s newcomer “Atlanta” as well as ABC’s “black-ish,” HBO’s “Veep” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Transparent.
Best drama nominations include HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” and NBC’s freshman series “This Is Us.”
“This Is Us” a gentle family drama that has proved to be an instant ratings hit, also scores two best actress Globes nominations, for Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.
While the Globes tend to favor edgier cable fare, “This Is Us” and veteran sitcom “black-ish” were tied for the most nominations among broadcast TV series, with three apiece.
Among networks overall, HBO led with 14 nominations, with FX the runner-up with nine. AMC, Amazon and Netflix were joined by ABC with five nominations apiece.
Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles musical “La La Land” sang and danced its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations, with Barry Jenkins’ celebrated coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” close on its heels with six nods.
“La La Land” earned nominations for its lead actors, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well best picture, comedy or musical. The film also scored nominations for directing, screenplay, score and original song in the nominations announced Monday in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“Moonlight” led the field in the dramatic categories, including best picture. It earned nods for Jenkins’ directing and script, supporting actor favorite Mahershala Ali and supporting actress Naomie Harris.
The other nominees for best picture, drama, were “Manchester by the Sea,” “Lion,” ”Hell or High Water” and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”
The Weinstein Co.’s “Lion,” the story of an Indian boy separated from his family, had an especially good morning. The film also earned nods for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.
Kenneth Lonergan’s tender portrait of grief, “Manchester by the Sea,” landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Producer Matt Damon, in a statement, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press “for championing a little movie like ours.”
Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Streep, an eight-time winner, will also be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.
Going into the Golden Globe nominations, no film had more momentum than Jenkin’s celebrated “Moonlight,” a staple of top 10-lists and the best film choice of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.
But “La La Land,” the top film choice of the New York Film Critics Circle is viewed as the Oscar favorite, and, as expected, it dominated.
The nominations also verified that this year’s awards season won’t be nearly so white as last year’s. Nominations heaped on “Moonlight,” ”Fences,” ”Loving” and “Hidden Figures” confirmed what has already solidified as a notably more diverse field.
The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Here is the full list of 2017 Golden Globe nominations:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Rami Malek
Bob Odenkirk
Matthew Rhys
Liev Schreiber
Billy Bob Thornton
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Damien Chazelle
Tom Ford
Mel Gibson
Barry Jenkins
Kenneth Lonergan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening
Lily Collins
Hailee Steinfeld
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams
Jessica Chastain
Isabelle
Ruth NEgga
Natalie Porton
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck
Joel Edgerton
Andrew Garfield
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson
Gael Garcia Bernal
Donald Glover
Nick Nolte
Jeffrey Tambor
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe
Claire Foy
Keri Russell
Winona Ryder
Evan Rachel Wood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell
Ryan Gosling
Hugh Grant
Jonah Hill
Ryan Reynolds
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz
Mandy Moore
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough
Sarah Paulson
Charlotte Rampling
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown
Hugh Laurie
John Lithgow
Christian Slater
John Travolta
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Devine
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Issa Rae
Gina Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis-Ross
Best Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People V OJ
Best Original Screenplay
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell Or High Water
