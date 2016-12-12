Click to read the full story: ‘La La Land,’ ‘O.J. Simpson’ get love but Golden Globes silent on ‘Silence’

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” got the Golden Globes notice, but Martin Scorsese’s late entry “Silence” received just that. Critical darling “La La Land” not only made indie box office history this weekend but also received seven Golden Globe nominations on its way to being a surefire Oscar nomination, if not winner.

Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight. pic.twitter.com/l2LJT32tAi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2016

One person not taking the nominations too seriously is Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for his “Deadpool” movie.

The actor wrote on Twitter that “the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

Reynolds plays a wise-cracking assassin in “Deadpool” and its upcoming sequel. He was nominated for best actor in a film comedy or musical; a rare awards show nomination for a superhero portrayal.

The actor’s post on Monday included a picture of his character in a holiday sweater and Santa hat as can be seen above.

FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” received five nominations while AMC’s underrated “The Night Manager” got four. The full list of nominations is below.

The nominations, announced Monday morning, cite for best comedy FX’s newcomer “Atlanta” as well as ABC’s “black-ish,” HBO’s “Veep” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Transparent.

Best drama nominations include HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” and NBC’s freshman series “This Is Us.”

“This Is Us” a gentle family drama that has proved to be an instant ratings hit, also scores two best actress Globes nominations, for Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.

While the Globes tend to favor edgier cable fare, “This Is Us” and veteran sitcom “black-ish” were tied for the most nominations among broadcast TV series, with three apiece.

Among networks overall, HBO led with 14 nominations, with FX the runner-up with nine. AMC, Amazon and Netflix were joined by ABC with five nominations apiece.

Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles musical “La La Land” sang and danced its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations, with Barry Jenkins’ celebrated coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” close on its heels with six nods.

“La La Land” earned nominations for its lead actors, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well best picture, comedy or musical. The film also scored nominations for directing, screenplay, score and original song in the nominations announced Monday in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Moonlight” led the field in the dramatic categories, including best picture. It earned nods for Jenkins’ directing and script, supporting actor favorite Mahershala Ali and supporting actress Naomie Harris.

The other nominees for best picture, drama, were “Manchester by the Sea,” “Lion,” ”Hell or High Water” and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”

The Weinstein Co.’s “Lion,” the story of an Indian boy separated from his family, had an especially good morning. The film also earned nods for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Kenneth Lonergan’s tender portrait of grief, “Manchester by the Sea,” landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Producer Matt Damon, in a statement, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press “for championing a little movie like ours.”

Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Streep, an eight-time winner, will also be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

Going into the Golden Globe nominations, no film had more momentum than Jenkin’s celebrated “Moonlight,” a staple of top 10-lists and the best film choice of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

But “La La Land,” the top film choice of the New York Film Critics Circle is viewed as the Oscar favorite, and, as expected, it dominated.

The nominations also verified that this year’s awards season won’t be nearly so white as last year’s. Nominations heaped on “Moonlight,” ”Fences,” ”Loving” and “Hidden Figures” confirmed what has already solidified as a notably more diverse field.

The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Here is the full list of 2017 Golden Globe nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Rami Malek

Bob Odenkirk

Matthew Rhys

Liev Schreiber

Billy Bob Thornton

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle

Tom Ford

Mel Gibson

Barry Jenkins

Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening

Lily Collins

Hailee Steinfeld

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams

Jessica Chastain

Isabelle

Ruth NEgga

Natalie Porton

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck

Joel Edgerton

Andrew Garfield

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson

Gael Garcia Bernal

Donald Glover

Nick Nolte

Jeffrey Tambor

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe

Claire Foy

Keri Russell

Winona Ryder

Evan Rachel Wood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell

Ryan Gosling

Hugh Grant

Jonah Hill

Ryan Reynolds

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz

Mandy Moore

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough

Sarah Paulson

Charlotte Rampling

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown

Hugh Laurie

John Lithgow

Christian Slater

John Travolta

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Devine

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Issa Rae

Gina Rodriguez

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Best Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People V OJ

Best Original Screenplay

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell Or High Water

