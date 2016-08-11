Click to read the full story: Kylie Jenner works her birthday suit and Amber Heard shows herself

After gifting girlfriend Kylie Jenner an over $300,000 white Ferrari for her 18th birthday, people were wondering how Tyga would manage to top it this year. While Kylie does not officially turn 19 until the 10th of August, Tyga has already presented her with an equally as lavish gift to celebrate her impending big day.

On Saturday, Kylie posted a series of pictures and videos to her Snapchat, showing the extravagant gift she was given from her rapper beau. In the posts, Kylie gleefully shared her brand new all-black Mercedes Maybach, which is estimated to go for just under $200,000.

In one video, the young reality star is heard gushing, “Happy early birthday to me. Yay! I love you T.”

While Kylie was clearly thrilled with her new car, she definitely has no shortage when it comes to vehicles. In fact, the soon to be 19-year-old just treated herself to a custom Land Rover SVAutobiography last week.

Nonetheless, Kylie has acknowledged her ever-growing car collection. In a previous video posted to her personal website, she admitted, “It’s probably way too many cars for a young woman, but I love them, and I love cars, so it is what it is.”

Here’s a tally of her birthday gifts for her sweet 19:

Luxury Trip to Turks and Caicos ($50,000)

Jenner shared what we’re sure will be the first of many shots from her island getaway on Instagram Thursday, captioning one shot “blessed” and another”time of my life.”

Plus, don’t forget a chartered flight, accommodations at a five-star resort, the yacht and lots of top-shelf amenities.

A Puppy ($1,081)

Last month Jenner got a new puppy from her friend Jordyn Woods as an early birthday present.

A group of Jenner’s friends carried the dog – named Penny – through the star’s house and made a big reveal, all documented on social media of course.

The birthday girl shared several photos and videos of the pooch on Instagram and Snapchat, gushing about the dog’s “spotted paws.”

She even teased her dachshund, Ernie, asking the dog, if he “has a new girlfriend now.”

A Mercedes-Benz (Starts at $189,000 from Tyga)

A Custom Bouncy Castle ($1,500)

What’s a birthday without a bounce house, right?

Jenner showed off the massive, customized “King Kylie” bouncy castle in a Snapchat video.

The structure sat in a large grassy area and came equipped with banners that read “Happy Birthday” and “From Shopify.”

“Oh my God! Thank you, Shopify,” she said in the video. “This is so funny.”

A Stunning Bouquet of 136 White Peonies and Roses ($1,225)

In a Snapchat video, the makeup maven flaunted a large bouquet of flowers from someone called “Heather.”

“Look at how huge these are, 136 flowers,” Jenner said in the video. “Sixty hydrangeas. Heather, you are crazy.”

An Outfit from Alexander Wang ($2,000)

Jenner showed a row of three white boxes tied with black ribbon in a Snap, writing, “Thanks, Alex.”

A Snapchat Filter: Priceless

In honor of the big day, the folks over at Snapchat created a special filter just for the reality star – and every other Kylie-loving Snapchat user, of course. “Happy Birthday Kylie,” the filter read, with sparkles around the words. In the corner, an animated version of Jenner is shown sitting with a dog on her lap and a cell phone in her hand.

Grand Total for this part of Kylie Jenner’s 19th Birthday: $244, 806

On Saturday, actress Amber Heard was finally ordered to come to the courthouse and give a deposition regarding the claims she made about her ex Johnny Depp being physically abusive. After continuously refusing to do so, some people were hesitant to believe that she would actually come through this time – although not showing up would’ve potentially landed her in jail.

Fortunately, the star did end up coming to the L.A. courthouse, however, she was notably late. According to reports, the deposition was supposed to commence at 10 A.M., and Johnny’s lawyer Blair Berk was ready-to-go at 9:40 A.M. On the other hand, Amber’s lawyer Samantha Spector did not show up until 10:15 A.M., while Amber finally walked into a private entrance (to avoid paparazzi) around 11:30 A.M.

There are rumors that Amber and Johnny’s counsels were close to settling outside of court on Friday night, but seeing that they were unable to do so it was necessary for the deposition to commence.

After arriving at the courthouse, Amber was deposed by Johnny’s well-known lawyer Blair Berk. Here, she was undoubtedly questioned about all of the claims she made about Johnny’s acts of domestic violence, as well as their money situation when still a couple and all the other drama that arose after she and Johnny suddenly called it quits.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as more details regarding the deposition are spilled.

