From Ferraris to designer purses to her hair extension line, young reality star Kylie Jenner seems to have it all. But there is one thing that she might not be able to ever get her hands on – the trademark for her own name. Kylie has reportedly filed an application to claim the ownership of her name in the United States. Unfortunately for her, singer Kylie Minogue is taking legal action to make sure Kylie’s application doesn’t go through.

About a week ago Minogue opposed Kylie’s request with an opposition file that emphasized several reasons why Kylie Jenner should not be able to obtain a “Kylie” trademark. In the legal notice, Minogue’s representative explained that the singer has been a notable figure in the entertainment industry since 1979. In addition, her first album was named Kylie (which was released in 1988) and she also bought ownership of the website “www.kylie.com” back in 1996.

Similar to Jenner, Kylie Minogue also has released several lines of merchandise that carries her namesake. This includes, but is not limited to, fragrances, jewelry, and clothing. Therefore, the singer believes that granting Jenner the “Kylie” trademark would only confuse her own customers and fans.

In addition to taking legal action, Kylie Minogue also took to her Twitter to make sure it is known that there are other famous Kylie’s in the world (other than Jenner). Kylie playfully stated, “Hello…My name is KYLIE #lightyears”

Kylie Minogue, Twitter post:

Hello….. My name is KYLIE #lightyears — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) February 28, 2016

An Oscar wasn’t the only thing that Sam Smith walked away with on Sunday. The “Stay with Me” singer also earned himself ample criticism after he made a claim about the Hollywood’s gay community during his acceptance speech, which ended up being untrue. While accepting the award for “Best Original Song” (for his song “Writing’s on the Wall”), Sam stated, “I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen and he said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar. If this is the case – even if it isn’t the case – I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world.”

Unfortunately, Sam misunderstood McKellen’s article, in which McKellen talked about the fact that no openly gay actor has ever won an Oscar. This mix-up didn’t go unnoticed, as Sam was quickly corrected and even criticized by fellow Oscar-winner and a member of the LGBTQ community Dustin Lance Black.

Following Sam’s speech, Dustin took to his Twitter page to directly address Sam. The screenwriter, who won an Academy Award back in 2009 for his movie Milk, advised Sam to get his facts straight about the LGBTQ’s Oscar achievements (as there has been several openly gay stars who have won Oscars). He went on to state, “THE POINT: knowing our LGBTQ history is important We stand on the shoulders of countless brave men and women who paved the way for us.”

Dustin Lance Black, Twitter post:

Hey @SamSmithWorld, if you have no idea who I am, it may be time to stop texting my fiancé. Here's a start: https://t.co/8hGTRtIaMK — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 29, 2016

THE POINT: knowing our LGBTQ history is important. We stand on the shoulders of countless brave men and women who paved the way for us. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 29, 2016

Fortunately, Sam refused to let the backlash detract from his huge win. He simply apologized for the mix-up and went on to explain that it was his speech’s underlying message – and not the stats – that really matter.

Sam Smith, Twitter post:

Second openly gay man to win an oscar or third or fourth or 100th, It wasn't my point. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016

My point was to shine some light on the LGBT community who i love so dearly. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016

Apologies for the mix up @DLanceBlack I'll be sure to check out your films now x Belated Congrats on the Oscar x — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 29, 2016

Naturally after the outburst hit the media, Dustin Lance Black quickly said he was just joking. His joke about Smith texting his fiance was about Tom Daley, who is friends with the singer. With less than 60K followers, Black should realize, most of us just don’t give a flying crap about his biz…Sam Smith is much more interesting and real.

Well this has proven to be a lively day on Twitter. From humor to anger. The former my intent… in defense of history. Much love to all. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 29, 2016

Dear Internet: @TomDaley1994 and @samsmithworld are pals. They text. Thus my surprise Sam took me for a closet case! Feel free to laugh. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 29, 2016

