Click to read the full story: Kristen Stewart Advises ‘Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley On Fame Game & Justin Bieber Loves His Body

As Star Wars: The Force Awakens continues to dominate the box office the stars of the movie are being showered by praise and ample publicity. Although the movie features numerous returning actors and actresses who are somewhat used to the fame (i.e. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, etc.), the latest movie in the Star Wars franchise also brought along a few of young up-and-coming actors, including John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Undoubtedly, 23-year-old Daisy’s life has been turned upside down, as she was virtually unknown before she was casted as Rey in The Force Awakens. For the past few weeks she has been featured on countless magazine covers, articles and lists.

Fortunately, star Kristen Stewart went through a similar situation when she shot to fame as Bella Swan in the hit teen franchise Twilight. Therefore, she was able to offer some advice to Daisy when interviewing with The Hollywood Reporter.

In a podcast set up by THR, Kristen advised Daisy, “focus on the fact that you’re stoked ‘cause you’re doing the work that you want to do. It’s literally mainly just about focusing on what makes you happy. And if losing your animosity or whatever doesn’t make you happy, then focus on something else.”

Later on, 25-year-old Kristen proceeded to explain that she is feeling much more comfortable with herself now than she was back in her Twilight days. She explains, “I trust myself a little bit more. When I was a little bit younger, I used anxiety and nerves, which I still have a lot of. It’s just that I’m better at channelling them. I get better every time I do a job. It’s getting more fun.”

Hopefully, Daisy can gain some insight from Kristen’s experience and have a relatively smooth journey to international superstardom.

Uh oh…things aren’t quite looking so “gleeful” for former Glee star Mark Salling. You may recognize Mark from his role from the music-based TV show as he portrayed bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman for multiple seasons. And while he may have starred on a family-friendly show, his latest stint is unfortunately not so appropriate.

On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit reportedly released a warrant for the star’s arrest for possession of child pornography. Shortly after, Mark was arrested and taken to downtown Los Angeles, where he was held on $20,000 bail.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Mark, 33, has had a run-in with the law. Back in March, Mark was found guilty of sexual battery and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela. Following this ruling, Mark was ordered to pay $2.7 million to Roxanne.

At this point, Mark has not made any comments on his latest arrest. Needless to say, many of his fans have taken to social media to express their shock following the discovery of Mark’s possession of child pornography.

It might be wintertime, but Justin Bieber is trying to make his fans warm up with more shirtless selfies. The singer, and supposed fling for Kourtney Kardashian, took to Instagram this week to show off more of his favorite person.

The post Kristen Stewart Advises ‘Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley On Fame Game & Justin Bieber Loves His Body appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay