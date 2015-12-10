Click to read the full story: Kris Jenner’s OJ Simpson Movie & RHOBV Kyle Richards Nicky Hilton Drama

If you caught the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode last night (don’t worry if you didn’t, we’ve got you covered!), you know that there was some serious family drama occurring between Kyle Richards and her extended family. During the episode, Kyle revealed that she was disinvited to her niece, Nicky Hilton’s lavish London wedding. However, it wasn’t long until Kyle then revealed she was suddenly re-invited to the event.

Unfortunately, although Kyle ultimately attended the ceremony, numerous members of Kyle’s immediate family were not welcome, including her husband Mauricio, and her two teenage daughters Sophia and Alexia. Oddly enough, Kyle’s other two daughters Portia and Farrah attended, but this was partially because they were already planned to be part of the ceremony.

Since the show aired, a source close to the family revealed that there has been tension between Mauricio and Nicky’s father, Rick Hilton, for quite some time. Apparently, this is due to conflict in their businesses and careers in the past. The source explains, “Rick did everything for Mauricio to get him started, he gave him clients, he introduced him to people. And then when Mauricio set up his own company, he did it covertly and informed Rick via email. Mauricio was not made a partner as he was not being 100 percent above board and so there were trust issues.”

Unfortunately, this conflict was emphasized when Kathy found out that Kyle was producing a television show based on their childhood. The insider says, “Kyle was initially uninvited to Nicky’s wedding because of Kathy. There was a lot of tension over the TV pilot Kyle has in development that’s based on her life growing up with her sisters.” Thus, after Kathy and Kyle’s relationship became strained, the rest of the families dynamic soon followed.

While Kyle did end up attending the wedding, reports claim that her relationship with her sister Kathy is still strained and it doesn’t look like it is going to get better any time soon. This leaves many to wonder if Kyle will be attending Kathy’s annual Christmas party, although she has chosen to skip it for the past several years.

One supposed reason behind the drama may have been an alleged feud between Mauricio and Kyle’s brother-in-law Rick Hilton – Nicky’s father.

Us Weekly claimed at the time of the wedding that the two real estate agents had fallen out over a business matter, something Brandi Glanville appeared to confirm during a series of now-deleted tweets.

During Tuesday’s episode of the show, Kyle told co-star Lisa Vanderpump – who had been trying to help her find a suitable gown for the occasion: ‘I was told it would be better if I didn’t come to the wedding, so I’m not going.’

With the upcoming debut of FX’s newest anthology series (from the same creators of American Horror Story), American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, many fans were speculating whether the Kardashian family would get involved with the cast and production of the film, considering their family is a huge part of the story. Well, on Wednesday morning Kris Jenner settled these speculations, as she was photographed hanging out with actress Selma Blair (who plays Kris on the show).

Kris and Selma were seen hugging and hanging out while at the Hollywood Reporter’s 24th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

While on the red carpet, Selma adoringly confessed, “[Kris Jenner] is the most endearing, warm, funny woman. She came on the carpet and took pictures with me, and I love a Kris hug.”

Kris and Selma, Instagram post:

Kris’ former late husband, Robert Kardashian served on O.J.’s defense team during the infamous murder trial. However, Robert’s involvement caused tension in his and Kris’ marriage, as Kris was very close with the victim, Nicole Brown Simpson.

A while ago, star David Schwimmer (who plays Robert Kardashian) also revealed that he had a chance to talk to Kris “for hours.” He explained that the two talked all about her former husband and David claimed he was “excited” to “explore” the real relationship between his character and Kris (played by Selma).

The post Kris Jenner’s OJ Simpson Movie & RHOBV Kyle Richards Nicky Hilton Drama appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay