Former The Office actor and now 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi star John Krasinski has undeniably had (and continues to have) a very successful career in Hollywood. Married to actress Emily Blunt, John is known for his many A-list best friends, including Jimmy Kimmel and George Clooney. Therefore, it is definitely surprising to hear the even John can feel out of place when surrounded by fellow stars in the industry.

However, this is exactly what happened when John was seated at a particularly intimidating table during the 2015 Golden Globes. While on Ellen John revealed that he had a pretty awkward night when he was seated at the almighty Leonardo DiCaprio’s table.

John explained, “Yeah and [sitting at Leo’s table] sounds really cool, except I didn’t get a chance to meet him and I didn’t want to be like, ‘Hey man I’m the guy that doesn’t have anybody.” Going on to recount, “And then [The Revenant (Leo’s movie)] won everything, so I’m in the middle of hugs and people are like this is the best year ever and I was like, ‘Wasn’t it?’ and then everybody went up and gave their speech and I felt really pretty stupid.”

John went on to reveal how his awkward night played out, saying, “[The Revenant director] Alejandro [G. Inarritu], when he won he said hi to everyone and thank you because they all worked on the movie and then turned to me and there was like a moment of like, ‘Why are you here?’ and I was like, ‘Congratulations.’”

Unfortunately, his wife Emily is off filming and movie, which is most likely why single John ended up in such a random place for the night.

For the past few years, reality star Rob Kardashian has been staying out of the public eye and made a decision to stop being part of his family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, his mother Kris Jenner revealed that perhaps this would all change after his recent diabetes diagnosis.

On Thursday, Kris opened up while hosting Architects of Change: The Conversation Series event with Maria Shriver. Kris revealed, “[Rob’s] had a year where he kind of wanted to chill. He hasn’t been feeling well; we didn’t know why. He was just diagnosed with diabetes, so we’re taking care of that.” And while Rob may not be part of the TV show currently, Kris adamantly stated, “[Rob’s] always around. I see Rob everyday.”

Later on, Maria asked Kris if the diabetes news ever made her consider stopping the show. However, Kris once again claimed that the show doesn’t get in the way of the family seeing Rob. In fact, Kris revealed that Rob wants to return in the future. Kris explained, “[Rob] wants to still come back and shoot the show, he just wants to feel good. It’s not that he doesn’t want to be on the show, it’s just he wasn’t feeling good.”

So, while this season of the show is focused on all of the Kourtney-Scott drama, my guess is next season the show will capitalize on the return of Rob.

You can catch the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, January 17 at 9 on E!

