Click to read the full story: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s roller coaster relationship

It’s no secret that reality stars Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have had a pretty turbulent relationship over the years. From nearly married to barely speaking, the two have dealt with countless problems – many of which have been documented on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

For the past few months, the two have been separated, as Kourtney broke things off with Scott last summer when pictures surfaced of him cuddling up to another girl while on a supposed “all boys trip” to Monaco. However, the former couple has yet again raised speculation with Kourtney’s latest Snapchat that shows Scott stating that they are planning to get back together.

Of course, Kourtney quickly said they were just kidding, but since they have kids together (he’s been her reliable DNA donor), they’ll be spending a lot of time together. You know there’s bound to be a reconciliation for the show since Kourtney just isn’t that interesting and at least, Scott made her seem to have an emotion in her body…even if it was just sucking the life out of a room or party.

In honor of their rollercoaster romance, here is a timeline of some of the biggest moments in Scott and Kourtney’s headline-making relationship.

2006: Scott and Kourtney first began dating after they reportedly met while vacationing in Mexico.

2009: Even this early on in their relationship there was some concern about Scott’s faithfulness. Back in 2009, Kourtney briefly broke up with Scott after she believed he was cheating on her. However, they quickly got back together and found out that Kourtney was pregnant with their first child.

On December 14, 2009, Scott and Kourtney welcomed their son, Mason Dash Disick, into the world.

2010: In 2010 things between Kourtney and Scott seemed to be going well, as Scott mustered up the courage to pop the question while filming the reality spin-off Kourtney & Kim Take New York. Unfortunately, Kourtney didn’t feel ready to seal the deal at this point and wound up saying declining the proposal. However, the two remained a couple.

Later in 2010 Scott and Kourtney once again encountered some trouble, as Scott was showcased getting overly drunk on an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

After a brief breakup, Scott promised to clean up his act and eventually sought treatment from an outpatient rehab program.

2011: The couple managed to overcome some of their troubles and happily announced that they were expecting yet another child together.

2012: On July 8 Scott and Kourtney welcomed their daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, into the world.

2013: After a few months of stability in their relationship things were shaken up once again for the duo when a male model claimed to be the real father of Mason. This reportedly led to Scott temporarily moving out of the family home. However, after a paternity test proved that Scott was, in fact, the father of both Mason and Penelope, things went back to normal – for a brief moment.

2014: In June, Scott and Kourtney once again shared the happy news that they were expecting another child together.

In October, Scott was shocked when his mother unexpectedly passed away. Unfortunately, his father also passed away just three months later. Both of these tragedies seemed to play notable roles in Scott’s relapse and reckless behavior.

During her 3rd pregnancy, Kourtney was frequently heard on Keeping Up complaining about Scott’s lack of support and attentiveness. Nonetheless, she remained understanding as Scott was clearly having a hard time with the death in his immediate family.

Although 2014 was a notably tough year for Scott, he did have some joyful moments as well. On December 14 (Mason’s 5th birthday), Scott and Kourtney welcomed their second son, Reign Aston Disick, into the world.

2015: Things were just beginning to spiral when Scott checked himself into a rehabilitation center in Costa Rica. Unfortunately, after just 12 hours Scott packed up and left.

– In July of 2015, with three children at home (including Reign, who was less than a year old), Scott was photographed getting cozy with his rumored ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. This prompted Kourtney to immediately end things with him “for good.”

Following his cheating scandal, Scott reportedly entered another rehab facility briefly, but soon after returned to his reckless behavior.

In October of 2015, Scott checked into a Malibu rehab facility after the news broke about Lamar Odom overdosing outside of a Vegas brothel.

2016: While Kourtney and Scott remain separated, the two have been spotted out together on numerous occasions. As previously mentioned, Scott was recently featured in Kourtney’s Snapchat playfully stating that they were getting back together. However, sources close to Kourtney claim that this is not true, and she is focusing on what is best for her kids.

With three kids and a decade of history together, it doesn’t look as though Kourtney or Scott is looking for another relationship. On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott has continued make regular appearances, despite the fact that him and Kourtney are not (currently) together. And while she may be busy being a mother of three young children, Kourtney doesn’t have much else to offer to the show. Therefore, it is pretty obvious why she would want to continue to have Scott in her life – and thus on the show. In the recent season of the series, Kourtney is seen getting hassled by some of her family members to start dating again. However, it seems fairly evident this is merely a ploy to try and add something interesting to Kourtney’s storyline. I think it is safe to say that if we were to see Kourtney back in a relationship again, it would be with Scott.

Kourtney and Scott, Snapchat Video:





Like many viewers of the show, I will admit that Scott and Kourtney’s storyline can get bland and predictable. No matter how bad Scott screws up, he seems to always find a way to earn Kourtney (and her family’s) forgiveness. At the same time, despite all of Scott’s screw-ups, I find myself rooting for him and hoping that they end up getting back together. Partially because they have a family together, but also because Kourtney is clearly at her happiness when her relationship with Scott is on an upswing.

So as much as off-again, on-again relationships can be frustrating to watch, I am still holding out for Kourtney and Scott to give it another shot (which, let’s face it, is inevitable when it comes to these two).

The post Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s roller coaster relationship appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay