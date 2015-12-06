Click to read the full story: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Blank’ Robert West Baby Boy & One Direction Gets Emotional

The Kardashian family continues to expand, as Kim Kardashian gave birth to her second child with husband Kanye West. On Saturday morning, Kim revealed on her website and app that she gave birth to her baby boy.

Although the baby was set to arrive on Christmas day, many are not surprised about his early arrival. Kim delivered her first baby, daughter North, six weeks early after a difficult pregnancy.

A source close to Kim reveals to E News! “the last few days were very stressful…it was time.” Over the past while, Kim has opened up about her struggles with being pregnant, including a health scare that had her getting tested for gestational diabetes. Fortunately, Kim tested negative for the condition, but she did have numerous other issues throughout her second pregnancy.

It has been reported that Kanye, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris were all there for Kim as she gave birth. While there, several of the family members also took the time to visit Lamar Odom, who is in the hospital recovering from a serious drug overdose.

Fortunately, just a few days ago Kim announced that she had opted to undergo a procedure to get her soon-to-be son flipped around, as it was in breech position. She explained, “This weekend I checked into the hospital and underwent a procedure called ECV, which is done to manually turn the baby from a breech position to a head-down position.” Adding, “[the procedure] was probably more painful than childbirth.”

Nonetheless, it seems that the pain and obstacles she endured over the past few months was worth it, as she was able to welcome a healthy baby boy to the world.

While the baby’s name has not been announced, some outlets are reporting that they have chosen to give him the middle name Robert, after Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

On Friday night, the boys of One Direction graced the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Here, the four band members got emotional as they performed their last US concert before they head on their planned hiatus.

Liam explained the significance of their performance that night to the crowd, saying, “to be honest with you, this show is kind of an important one for us. This is going to be the last time for a little while. I feel myself getting a little emotional.”

While the boys are preparing their fans for their break, they are putting effort into assuring them that they will be back onstage in the future. Towards the end of their performance Liam also exclaimed, “we will see you very soon.”

Afterwards, in an interview with 102.7 KIISFM’s Jojo Wright, the boys discussed the significance of their iHeartRadio show. Liam admitted he hadn’t even processed that they wouldn’t be performing in America again until after their hiatus. He confessed, “I hadn’t even thought about that. Now I’m sad. But it’s not our last show ever. That’s the important thing the people need to get. This is our little crescendo.”

Niall added in, “It’s not a bad way to go out…Jingle Ball you know?”

Speaking of Niall, after the concert on Friday night the young singer was spotted packing on the PDA with fellow entertainer Selena Gomez while attending Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s 35th birthday party. Sources claim that the two were seen dancing, kissing and hugging throughout the night at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

While it looked like Justin Bieber was pulling out all the stops to win Selena back, it appears Gomez has chosen to move on from their rocky relationship.

The post Kim Kardashian’s ‘Blank’ Robert West Baby Boy & One Direction Gets Emotional appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay