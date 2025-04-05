While I’m not surprised that the Nintendo Swith 2 is going up in price, this has triggered a bit of a customer backlash. Especially hearing that Mario Kart World is going to be $80! That’s heading into PS5 gaming prices. I’m still getting it since just the Donkey Kong Bananza graphics and gameplay are so worth it.

Tariffs

The recent Nintendo Direct provided a wealth of information about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, answering many burning questions about its launch lineup and release date. Among the most discussed topics were the prices for the system, games, and accessories. The Nintendo Switch 2 itself is priced at $449.99 USD, while a bundle including Mario Kart World costs $499.99. The standalone price for Mario Kart World is $79.99, making it the most expensive AAA game without belonging to a Deluxe Edition. Other notable prices include Donkey Kong Bananza at $69.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller at $79.99, and the Joy-Con 2 Controller pair at $89.99.

Breakdown

So here’s the full layout for prices including all the accessories that always add on a few hundred dollars:

Nintendo Switch 2 by itself: $449.99 USD

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World bundled in: $499.99

Mario Kart World by itself: $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $49.99

Joy-Con 2 Controller pair: $89.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $34.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap: $12.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel pair: $19.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set: $109.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case and Screen Protector: $34.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $79.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $29.99

The $450 price point for the Nintendo Switch 2 is not far off from the $400 predicted by analysts earlier this year. The higher-than-expected price can be attributed to various factors such as tariffs, manufacturing costs, and competition. Joost van Dreunen, NYU Stern professor, describes the pricing as a "strategic balancing act" reflecting increased manufacturing costs and potential trade barriers. Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis suggests that the uncertainty on import tariffs may have influenced the final price. Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, adds that the current inflationary climate and the $700 price tag of the PlayStation 5 Pro last year also played a role.

Different Pricing

Interestingly, the pricing strategy for the Nintendo Switch 2 differs between Japan and the United States. In Japan, the system is available in two models: a Japanese-language system priced at 49,980 yen ($333.22) and a multi-language system priced at 69,980 yen ($466.56). This discrepancy is due to Nintendo's need to navigate region-specific pricing and avoid grey imports. The cheaper Japanese-language model helps maintain Nintendo's position in Japan, while the more expensive multi-language model protects the Japanese market from grey imports.

Mario Kart World Anxiety

The $80 price tag for Mario Kart World has raised concerns among Nintendo fans about the rapidly rising prices of games. Analysts suggest that this pricing is a conservative move by Nintendo given the current chaotic market conditions. McWhirter believes that Nintendo is testing the waters on what the market will tolerate, using its most successful game series as a trial run. Van Dreunen adds that the timing aligns with the broader industry's gradual price increases for premium content. The higher cost for Mario Kart World may also be mitigating tariffs, manufacturing costs, and the slow build of the console's audience.

Analysts Say No Problem

Despite the shock of the pricing, analysts agree that it will not affect sales of the console, at least not initially. Higher-income households and super enthusiasts are expected to purchase the Switch 2 at launch, with the true test coming in year two as supply becomes more readily available. McWhirter's forecast indicates that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be outpaced in sales by the original Switch by 6 million units by the end of 2028. Van Dreunen projects 12-15 million units sold within the first 12 months, driven by backward compatibility. Toto, however, is concerned about the higher game prices being a harder sell for families with tighter budgets.

Employee Backlash

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has also prompted backlash from former Nintendo PR managers, who criticized the company for its lack of transparency regarding pricing. The $449.99 price tag and the cost of certain games were not shared during the livestream, leading to frustration among consumers. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a tutorial for the system that comes at a price, has disappointed many. Despite the controversy, the specs of the Nintendo Switch 2 have impressed many, with features such as a nearly 8-inch screen, improved visuals, 256GB of internal storage, and newly designed Joy-Cons.

