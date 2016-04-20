Click to read the full story: Khloe Kardashian takes on Snapchat and Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning’

ABC’s Live! morning show is preparing for yet another goodbye.

As many of you know, back in 2011 cohost Kelly Ripa had to say an emotional goodbye to her fellow host Regis Philbin. Since Regis had been hosting for 23 years, the Live! crew had to do an extensive search to find the perfect replacement. In the end, this turned out to be former NFL player Michael Strahan.

However, the network just released an unexpected announcement, as they revealed that Kelly would once again be in the market for a new co-host. ABC explained in a statement that Michael would be leaving Live! With Kelly and Michael to join the team on Good Morning America!

Shortly after the announcement, Michael also addressed the news, stating:

“I look forward to continuing to work with an incredibly team at GMA. It is an exciting opportunity to be able to bring unique stories and voices to the audience. My time with Live with Kelly and Michael has been transformative, and my departure will be bittersweet. Kelly has been an unbelievable partner, and I am so thankful for her and the entire team. I am extremely grateful for the amazing support I’ve received from all of our fans.”

Along with the news, ABC also revealed that the next season of Live! will kick off with yet another search to find someone to fill Michael’s spot. Last time reports claimed that Michael was one of the top three contenders, alongside Seth Meyers and Josh Groban. Therefore, it is possible that the network might resort to their narrowed down list from their search back in 2011.

Shanka Cheryl reported yesterday that Ripa is looking at good friend Anderson Cooper since his contract with CNN ends after the 2016 Presidential Election. That would be a very pretty morning start!

It was only a matter of time before Khloe Kardashian decided to jump on the bandwagon and join her sisters on the popular social media platform Snapchat. On Tuesday afternoon, Khloe made her Snapchat debut, as she posted a video claiming she was a bit scared to be posting her “very first Snapchat.”

A few minutes later, Khloe posted another video with her “first co-star on [her] Snapchat.” The reality star proceeded to give her followers a glimpse at her former husband Lamar Odom, who she was evidently hanging out with. Lamar playfully says “What’s good, homie?” in the 10-second video.

Khloe Kardashian, Snapchat Video:





Khloe made sure to inform all of her fans of her new account, as she went on Twitter to announce the big news. In a post Khloe said, “Follow me on SNAP!” in addition to revealing her username, which is: khloekardashian.

Khloe Kardashian, Twitter post:

Follow me on SNAP ? khloekardashian pic.twitter.com/sstcXoS7Mg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 19, 2016

Nonetheless, while she might not be able to dethrone her younger sister Kylie as the “Queen of Snapchat” (i.e. she is the most followed person on Snapchat), Khloe is at least in the running now!

