Khloe Kardashian Spilling the Family Tea & Nina Dobrev Emoji Love

With the upcoming debut of her talk show Kocktails With Khloe, Khloe Kardashian has been spilling all of the secrets about her sisters’ love lives to help promote the show. Earlier this week, E! News’ Catt Sadler sat down with Khloe and managed to get some juicy insight on the family.

First, Khloe opened up about supermodel Kendall Jenner’s, 20, new fling with One Direction star Harry Styles, 21. The duo was photographed showing some major PDA while vacationing on a yacht in St. Barts. Khloe explained, “Why are they a good match? Well, they’re both super hot, super great, sweet people and if I’m on a yacht in St. Barts if I’m – how old is she, 20? He’s 20? – Hey, I ain’t mad at you, Kenny. Do your thing, girl!” At this point, neither Kendall or Harry have commented on the speculated romance, but sources close to the stars claim that they are “having lots of fun together” and that Harry “really likes Kendall.”

Afterwards, Catt was able to get some insider information from Khloe about her other little sister’s relationship. Khloe explained just how complicated Kylie’s, 18, relationship with Tyga, 26, is, even for her (as a part of the infamous reality family)! Khloe revealed, “I ask Kylie…’I think you were just somewhere for New Year’s with [Tyga],’ and then like one day, they’re not together. That’s the life of an 18-year-old. So I stopped asking her because it’s confusing and I hate telling people, ‘Oh, they broke up’ and then all of a sudden, someone pulls in my driveway, and I’m like, ‘Oh, s***, I thought we were done with this one.’”

Lastly, Khloe also opened up a bit about Kourtney’s relatively new status as a single mother of 3. Khloe said that she has suggested that Kourtney gets back into the dating game, but has realized that Kourtney is not looking for a relationship at this point. Khloe explained, “You know, she’s so all about her kids, so all about, you know, ‘Let’s get also Scott healthy and in a good spot.’” In addition, Khloe also put the Kourtney-Justin Bieber rumors to rest and claimed there was never anything romantic between the two.

Although Emojis are a relatively new fad (even though they’ve been around since 1998), they have obviously made their mark on the world and have even cemented themselves as worthy of being a party theme. On Saturday, former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev celebrated her 27th birthday by throwing an Emoji-themed celebration.

Nina was seen dressed up as the heart-eyed cat, wearing a full black catsuit and briefly wearing a cardboard cutout that resembled the “frequently used” Emojis screen. Nina’s party was filled with numerous of her fellow young Hollywood stars, including her boyfriend Austin Stowell and friends Kat Graham, Nick Jonas, Julianne Hough, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Szohr and Eli Mizrahi.

Witnesses at the party claim that all the guests enjoyed dressing up in line with the unique theme. Reportedly, Nina’s boyfriend Austin dressed up as the panda Emoji, while guest Nick Jonas was seen sporting a look that resembled the 100 symbol Emoji.

Considering the party was such a hit, it might not be long till we see more parties with an Emoji dress code in place.

Nina Dobrev, birthday party video:



