Just a few short days after re-filing documents to get her divorce from Lamar Odom finalized, Khloe Kardashian is already showing that she is more than ready to move on.

Over the weekend, Khloe was spotted hanging out at Drake’s Memorial Day pool party in Hidden Hills. While there, she was caught getting super close to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. According to a fellow part-goer, Khloe and Odell seemed like they were “definitely into each other” and “looked like a couple.”

In addition, the speculated couple was also seen getting cuddly with one another while in Las Vegas. Both Khloe and Odell went to 1Oak on Friday to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday.

While the duo are clearly enjoying each other’s company, some people close to Odell are reportedly warning him about getting romantically involved with Khloe. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife, “Odell’s phone has been blowing up, and it’s not women who’s trying to get his attention. It’s his teammates! Several of his boys have hit him up, asking him if he’s really dating Khloe. And to be frank, they don’t want him to be.” The insider went on to add, “They think Khloe’s bad for business and will get Odell’s head twisted.”

Just a little while ago, it was believed that Odell was dating Disney star Zendaya. However, with these recent photos of him and Khloe surfacing, it’s safe to say that his Disney days are long gone.

Khloe is naturally playing all this down saying that she was just ‘flirting’ with Odell although ‘people’ are saying she was getting quite the ‘rise’ out of him and enjoying it. “Let’s just say Khloe didn’t need to jump into any pool to get herself wet the way they were going at it,” one party guest said.

Bella Hadid is proving that she isn’t going to settle for living in her older sister Gigi’s shadow. On Tuesday, she shared the exciting news that she has been named the new face of Dior Beauty.

The 19-year-old took to her social media to inform her followers about her new campaign. Alongside a picture of her smoldering into the camera, Bella captioned, “So beyond excited to announce that I am the new ambassador and face for [Dior makeup]!!!! What a dream come true…”

Bella Hadid, Instagram photo:

Shortly after posting the initial photo and announcement, the model went on to post another photo that strategically showed her holding onto a huge shopping bag with “Dior” sprawled across it.

Bella Hadid, Instagram photo:

On Tuesday evening, Bella proceeded to walk in the Parisian brand’s fashion show, which took place at the lavish Blenheim Palace in England. This is inevitably a big accomplishment for the supermodel, as her sister has yet to walk for Dior. In addition, Dior is notably more high-end beauty brand than Maybelline, which is the makeup company that Gigi is the ambassador for.

With this latest achievement and the amount of attention she garnered while completely dominating the red carpets at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella is quickly catching up to her older sister’s level of notoriety.

Justin Bieber is hoping his crotch can distract fans from his latest copyright infringement lawsuit so he recently posted the above shot to his Instagram. Not holding my attention but I do like men.

Nick Jonas had a simple comment for all his gay baiters out and others just curious. He gives the lowdown on the one time he ‘technically’ had sex with another guy.

“On Kingdom I have a sex scene with a guy,” Jonas says. “It is always this thing have I, has Nick? No.But it’s my lips, it’s my hands, it’s my body, even if I’m playing a character. So technically I have done that, so I wouldn’t say I haven’t, because that would be lying. But as me, Nick, I am very open about who I am and that I have nothing to prove. I know what I am, I’ve been honest about that.”

