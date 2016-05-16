Click to read the full story: Keyshia Cole finds father and Monica jumps in ring with Nicki Minaj

Melissa Rivers finally gets some closure from Joan Rivers’ death; Keyshia Cole finally finds her father after decades search and Nicki Minja has a great friend in Monica.

Melissa Rivers Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit… Learns Mom’s Last Words

It has been an uphill battle for Melissa Rivers. After suddenly losing her famous mother, Joan Rivers, she has finally found closure in the settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit she filed against the New York endoscopy clinic that treated her.

During a segment on the Today Show, Matt Lauer gave some insight into a conversation he had with Melissa the night before. She told him that in settling the case, she found out her mother’s last words before her death.

“The discovery process for this was extremely emotional… As part of the process she actually got to learn what her mom’s last words were. She says those will remain personal, but she’s satisfied that the doctors at the clinic have accepted responsibility for what happened to her mother.”

It’s always a hard having to deal with the death of a loved one, but to know that someone so close to you died because of wrongdoing makes it all the more unbearable. In a statement obtained by E! News, Melissa said,

“In accepting this settlement, I am able to put the legal aspects of my mother’s death behind me and ensure that those culpable for her death have accepted responsibility for their actions quickly and without equivocation.”

Her goal going forward is to make sure that no one else ever has to experience what she, her mother and her son Cooper went through. She plans to advocate for higher safety standards in outpatient surgical clinics.

Keyshia Cole… Who’s Your Daddy?

When you go your whole life wondering who the hell your father is, it doesn’t hurt to know that he’s a pretty big deal when you finally figure out who he is. Singer Keyshia met her biological dad after 34 years and come to find out, he’s a popular boxing trainer by the name of Virgil Hunter. She released a picture of him on Instagram with this caption.

“While in NYC I was overwhelmed with emotion, I explained while on stage at the Barclays, the situation I was faced with at that moment, which was, my father and I finding our way to each other after 34 years. I knew at that time, a paternity test was in place, well the results are in, and this is my father!!”

What a heartwarming story. Knowing where you come from is paramount and for her to have the chance to meet and spend time with the man that helped create her is everything.

“…At this present time, I’m in Oakland spending time, getting to know him! The story behind this is beyond me!!! God has his hands all in this!!! I’m so excited, So excited with taking this a day at a time!!!”

Keyshia has had a strained relationship with her mother, Frankie Lons. Hopefully meeting her real father will help bring more stability to the singer’s life.

Monica Takes Up For Her Fried, Blasts Safaree Samuels.

I guess she has taken time out of her own relationship issues to focus on her friend’s. Singer Monica defended Nicki Minaj’s choice to openly respond to her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels’ lawsuit. The rapper took to Twitter this week complaining about the situation, and her friend supports her 100%. Monica recently told The Talk.

“It’s very hard and uncomfortable sometimes when the news is about your friends… The irritating part to me is that if there are no kids involved… There should be no conversation… It’s over it’s done, move on!”

Monica and Nicki have a budding relationship as she says that the two speak daily. During their conversations, she confirms that Safaree Samuels is a nonfactor in that he never comes up. She also told the hosts that she has “Learned once you put it out there, there’s no taking it back. It becomes discussion.”

As far as Samuels is concerned, he released his own “statement” via Twitter, of course. In it, he addresses the fact that Nicki put him on blast by taking their situation to the public and claims that the rapper only wants attention.

“Initially, things were being handled privately behind the scenes, but it was taken to social media and unfortunately it’s now being played out in the public eye which could easily be interpreted as a cry for attention.”

So good to have friends like Monica in your corner when dealing with lameos like him.

