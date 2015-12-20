Click to read the full story: Keysha Cole One Woman Chris Brown Won’t Touch & Rita Ora Suing Her Way Out of Jay Z’s Roc Nation

We are less than one week away from the biggest holiday of the year, and the pressure is on. To help you find some escape from the holiday rush, here are some highlights of celebrity news and gossip for you. Keysha Cole seems to be the one woman that Chris Brown is able to keep his hands off, Rita Ora sues to get out of Jay Z’s Roc Nation, and Tyrese Gibson takes a diva approach to ending TGT.

Keysha Cole Claims Chris Brown Won’t Work with Her

It seems that even with a rep for beating women and a propensity for drama you can still be picky-choosy about with whom you choose to work.

According to a Twitter chat Keysha Cole did with fans, Chris Brown has turned down her attempts for the two to collaborate and at this point, she’s done with it.

“Chris Brown would’ve been awesome. But he keeps saying no. Like four times already: so I’m done with asking.”

Now before we start coming up with all kinds of theories, she goes on further to clarify, and it seems to have more to do with a disagreement about the style and kind of music the two would make than a personal issue.

“Chris has grown so much. Proud of him. He just wanted me to try something different. Something more pop.”

Keysha herself has grown as an artist and says that “God’s way” is what will happen in her life and she’s ready for a “new chapter.”

Rita Ora Sues Roc Nation to get out of Contract

Things are not always what they seem, and when a situation doesn’t go your way, sometimes you have to take drastic measures, even if that means suing one of the most powerful men in music.

Rita Ora has taken legal action against Jay Z’s Roc Nation record label whom she says has an “illegal contract” with her according to Rolling Stone. In the lawsuit she filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, she claims that her contract with Jay Z’s record label is “unenforceable.”

Ora has only released one self-titled album since her debut in 2012 (she has been with Roc Nation for seven years), and she feels that “other interests” including the streaming service Tidal and sports management ventures, are the reasons that she has been forgotten. She even describes the situation in terms that Roc Nation has made her an “orphan.”

Per the complaint,

“When Rita signed, Roc Nation and its senior executives were very involved with her as an artist… As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.”

The suit also alleges that she has been “self-funding her promotional television appearances, recording costs and other video projects” and that Roc Nation is a “diminished label with only a handful of admittedly worthy heritage superstar artists.”

I am very interested to see how this continues to play out.

Tyrese Gibson Announces the End of TGT

It is clear who the leader of the singing group TGT was or at least, who thought himself to be the leader. Tyrese Gibson announced via social media, of course, that the group, who’s other members are singers Tank and Ginuwine, is over. And the thing about it that got really messy in his “statement” is that he pretty much pointed the fingers at the “Pony” singer.

“I’m sorry to break the news…TGT is done… It’s not about fault… Business is business… Me and Tank are still movin…We will forever love our brother G as brothers…. We’ve got TOO much history to turn this into anything negative…It’s only 3 of us we did one album it was epic…And now it’s over… We have been forced to start looking into someone else… Or me and T just might do it solo.”

Oh Tyrese, always the diva, which is exactly how Ginuwine feels he is acting.

“Wow really to post personal Bizns sh** is a p*ssy move n*gga why would you do that and since you wanna do that keep it going and we will expose it all DIVA lets get it!!!!!!be a f*cking man not a lil boy talk to me call don’t try and manipulate the situation publicly wack wack wack of you. Exactly why it is the way it is.”

To be real and perfectly honest, Tyrese is acting like a messy woman right now. There is no amount of “good things” you can say amongst the not so good things to make it sting less or appear less catty.

Why do men have to let their egos get in the way of success all the time?

