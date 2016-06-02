Click to read the full story: Kevin Durant not ready to talk NBA free agency

Kevin Durant Isn’t Ready to Share his Thoughts on Free Agency Fresh off Game 7 Loss

Well, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost. When they went up 3-1 on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, I thought they had it. They didn’t. They never do (and never will if you buy into Lil’ B’s Based God Curse).

OKC is no stranger to choking in the spotlight, though. The Thunder have made it to the Western Conference Finals four of the last six seasons, and the only time they won resulted in a Miami Heat Championship. Being second best is no fun.

Now, the big question surrounding the Thunder is how fed up with being No. 2 is Kevin Durant? Of course, with the loss still fresh on his mental, KD isn’t telling us much.

“I mean, we just lost like 30 minutes ago,” said Durant when asked about his future after Game 7. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m just embracing my teammates and just reflecting on the season. I’ll think about that stuff; I don’t know when. But we just lost an hour ago, 30 minutes ago, so I don’t know.”

Oh, he knows, though. Durant has always been close with former teammate and current New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins, and Perkins is possibly the only NBA player that knows what Durant’s going to do this offseason. That’s right, KD spilled the beans, but don’t expect to hear it from Perkins—Durant made him sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“We will figure it out,” continued Durant later. “I will talk to my agent, my best friend, and my dad, just talk to those three guys and get some advice from other people. But for the most part, I will talk to them in the next couple of weeks. I don’t even know where my mind is right now. I can’t think about what is going to happen in a month. I’m just thinking about what we’ve all been through as a team and embrace my brothers right now.”

Initial reports say Durant is leaning toward staying put, but that just doesn’t make much sense from a winning perspective. Whenever he goes, follow LeBron’s example and sign for a year at a time.

